New on Netflix December 1-7: Natalie Portman is Julianne Moore in May December

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between December 1-7th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in December if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix December 1-7th list, which is headlined by Natalie Portman as she plays Julianne Moore in May December.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in December. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

CoComelon: Play with JJ: Explore JJ’s house for a fun playdate! Learn shapes and numbers, earn stickers, even sing along to familiar songs in this game based on the series.

Death’s Door (coming soon): Become a crow who reaps souls. It’s a dead-end job, but when a thief steals your work, you set off on a sword-slashing quest to unearth death’s secrets.

Farming Simulator 23: Run a rustic virtual farm your way. Plant crops, tend livestock and manage production until your agricultural empire flourishes in this soothing game.

Football Manager 2024 Mobile: You’re the boss of an elite soccer team. Build a dream squad of real-life stars or coach new talent and lead them to victory in this management game.

Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold: Shape the fate of the Grishaverse. Travel war-torn Ravka and decide which powers prevail in this interactive adventure based on the fantasy series.

And now for the Netflix December 1-7th list:

December 1

Bad Boys II 🇨🇦

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4 🇺🇸

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 🇺🇸

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17 🇺🇸

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) 🇺🇸

Black Swan 🇺🇸

Blockers 🇺🇸

Boyz n the Hood 🇺🇸

Burlesque 🇺🇸

Chronicle 🇨🇦

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1 🇺🇸

Confess, Fletch 🇨🇦

The Craft 🇨🇦

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

How the Grinch Stole Christmas 🇨🇦

Insidious 🇺🇸

It’s Complicated 🇨🇦

Julie & Julia 🇨🇦

L.A. Confidential 🇺🇸

Man of Steel 🇺🇸

May December (NETFLIX FILM): Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.

The Meg 🇺🇸

Neighbors 🇺🇸

Office Christmas Party 🇨🇦

Pride & Prejudice 🇨🇦

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1 🇺🇸

Shazam! 🇺🇸

She’s All That 🇺🇸

She’s the Man 🇺🇸

Shrek 🇨🇦

Suicide Squad 🇺🇸

The Suicide Squad 🇺🇸

Sweet Home: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Who’s knocking? A monster, a human, or a hybrid…? The stakes are higher than ever as the lines begin to blur, and nobody is safe from infection.

Taken 🇺🇸

Taken 2 🇺🇸

Transplant: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦

Wonder Woman 🇺🇸

Wonder Woman 1984 🇺🇸

December 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 🇺🇸

Welcome to Samdal-ri (Netflix Series)

December 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Whoosh, here we go! Athena, Phoebe and Eden return to help their kids solve everyday problems with glitter, grit and a great attitude.

December 5

The F Word 🇨🇦

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 🇨🇦

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (NETFLIX COMEDY): Acerbic comic Stavros Halkias skewers tech culture, air travel, sex — and himself — in this raunchy, rollicking and irreverent stand-up set.

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 12

December 6

Blood Coast (NETFLIX SERIES): As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own.

Christmas as Usual (NETFLIX FILM): To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home — but his Indian roots and her family's Norwegian traditions clash in a chaotic Christmas.

December 7

Analog Squad (NETFLIX SERIES): After learning of his estranged father’s sickness, a scheming middle-aged man assembles a fake family to reunite with him for one last time.

The Archies (NETFLIX FILM): Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Hilda: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): A trip to see her great-aunt sparks Hilda's interest in fairies. But the young explorer may have a stronger connection to the creatures than she thinks.

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): It's that time of year again, but now Gianna is in love and ready to embrace the Christmas spirit — even if new issues arise and threaten it.

High Tides (NETFLIX SERIES): Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood's harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations.

My Life With the Walter Boys (NETFLIX SERIES): When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian's big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship.

NAGA (NETFLIX FILM): Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro.

World War II: From the Frontlines (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 1-7th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

