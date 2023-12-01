Newest Turtle Beach Xbox “smart” wireless controller has a screen and Hall Effect thumbsticks

Gaming peripheral companies are constantly trying to one-up the competition. Earlier this year, the company released its self-proclaimed “New King of Wireless” Stealth Pro gaming headset and is back with its “New King of Wireless Game Controllers” — the Stealth Ultra smart game controller for Xbox.

So what makes the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Smart Game Controller different? For starters, it is one of the latest to ship with Hall Effect sensors in its AntiDrift™ thumbsticks. Secondly, it features a “first-of-its-kind” full-colour Connected Command Display. The display lets gamers customize RGB lighting, game & chat audio settings, thumbstick sensitivity, mappable buttons, and more on the fly without having to open a software app. Furthermore, the display also lets gamers receive social notifications from their phone.

“The Stealth Ultra’s premium components, build quality, and features elevate it beyond any other controller in the market today, and firmly establishes it as the must-have controller for gamers who want the best. Turtle Beach controllers have been designed to provide the ultimate in control and to integrate features far exceeding the category. The all-new Stealth Ultra is a supreme testament to that ideal and another clear example of Turtle Beach continuing to deliver on that promise to our fans.” Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation

Other features of the Connected Command Display include switching between 10 onboard profiles, adjusting button mapping, thumbstick response, dead zones, and vibration intensity, as well as setting preferences for notifications and low battery warnings.

The Connected Command Display lets gamers customize on the fly.

Designed for longevity and performance, the Stealth Ultra for Xbox features tactile microswitches in the D-Pad, ABXY buttons, mappable buttons, and bumpers. The switches are rated for up to 5 million clicks, ensuring the longevity of the controller. The Hall Effect sensors in the AntiDrift™ thumbsticks enhance accuracy and prevent stick drift, a common issue that crops up with traditional controllers.

With adjustable power modes, the Stealth Ultra can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. In between gaming sessions, gamers can use the included low-profile charging dock to recharge the controller, ensuring it is always charged up and ready to go. As with most Turtle Beach controllers, the Stealth Ultra also includes a 3.5mm audio jack with exclusive Turtle Beach audio features, including Superhuman Hearing. For further customization, there will be a Control Center 2 companion app for Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS.

Turtle Beach’s Designed for Xbox Stealth Ultra Wireless Smart Controller is available for pre-order today for $199.99 from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers like Amazon. The controller is expected to launch on December 15, 2023 and is also compatible with PCs, Smart TVs, and mobile devices via Bluetooth.

