Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration gets free Holiday Content Update

Released about a year ago, the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration retro classic game compilation is getting a free Holiday Content Update.

In case you missed it, the Anniversary Celebration blends classic video games from eight Atari hardware platforms with videos which examine the start and growth of the company. Some of the videos include developer interviews, and the collection “features a diverse library of published works, brand-new reimaginings, and hidden gems that vividly chronicle the evolution of gaming.”

Already boasting a library of more than 80 fully playable retro games, the Holiday Content Update sees an additional 12 games being added to the collection. The new additions include:

Adventure II (homebrew) 2600

Bowling 2600

Double Dunk 2600

Maze Craze 2600

Miniature Golf 2600

MotoRodeo 2600

Aquaventure (prototype) 2600

Save Mary (prototype) 2600

Super Football 2600

Return to Haunted House (homebrew) 2600

Circus Atari 2600

Warbirds Lynx

If you haven’t picked it up already, the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is available for $39.99 on PC, Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and features both single and local multiplayer experiences.

