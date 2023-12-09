This 7-in-1 dock with M.2 SSD slot is perfect for gaming handhelds

The latest from Sabrent is a gaming handheld dock geared specifically towards gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go. Unlike most docks that lay flat, this one has a tray in it for your gaming handheld.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With compatible USB-C devices, like gaming handhelds, you can connect a mouse and keyboard with its three USB-A ports, connect to a 4K monitor or TV with its HDMI 2.0 port, and increase your network speeds and stability with the RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port.

Even better, the Sabrent 7-in-1 Steam Deck Dock has a full-sized M.2 SSD slot in the bottom, allowing you to increase the external storage of your gaming handheld while you dock it to play on a bigger screen. With 90W power delivery, it includes an angled USB-C cable to charge your device while docked.

The Sabrent 7-in-1 Steam Deck Dock with M.2 SSD Slot.

Key features of this dock include:

Dock and Play: Your new everything dock is here. The Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV) upgrades your Steam Deck or ROG Ally docking experience with more options, including gigabit Ethernet and additional M.2 solid-state storage.

Your new everything dock is here. The Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV) upgrades your Steam Deck or ROG Ally docking experience with more options, including gigabit Ethernet and additional M.2 solid-state storage. More Is Better: This Docking Station includes an RJ45 Ethernet port for network and Internet connectivity at up to 1000Mbps (GbE). An internal M.2 slot lets you add an NVMe or SATA SSD for more file and game storage. Together, get around wireless and storage limitations.

This Docking Station includes an RJ45 Ethernet port for network and Internet connectivity at up to 1000Mbps (GbE). An internal M.2 slot lets you add an NVMe or SATA SSD for more file and game storage. Together, get around wireless and storage limitations. Display Away: Exceed the capabilities of your native screen for a bigger, better experience with more screen real estate. An HDMI 2.0 port provides mirror and extend display output capabilities at up to 4K@60Hz with HDCP 1.4 support.

Exceed the capabilities of your native screen for a bigger, better experience with more screen real estate. An HDMI 2.0 port provides mirror and extend display output capabilities at up to 4K@60Hz with HDCP 1.4 support. Home Port: Don’t limit yourself. Add accessories such as keyboards, mice, external storage, and more with three USB ports – one USB 2.0 for keyboard/mouse and two USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 (5Gbps) for more powerful devices like USB flash drives.

Don’t limit yourself. Add accessories such as keyboards, mice, external storage, and more with three USB ports – one USB 2.0 for keyboard/mouse and two USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 (5Gbps) for more powerful devices like USB flash drives. It’s Sabrent: This dock is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux devices as well as many other USB-C devices that have DisplayPort Alternate (DP Alt) Mode support.

The dock is currently available on Amazon for $79.99 (SSD not included), which is a pretty decent price given the ports and specifications of the dock.

What do you think of the Sabrent 7-in-1 Steam Deck Dock with its M.2 SSD slot? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.