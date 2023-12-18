2023 Techaeris Holiday Gift Guide

The 2023 Holiday season is well underway but there’s still time to pick up some great gifts for loved ones. Throughout the years, Techaeris has worked with and reviewed a slew of devices from many brands. Here’s our 2023 Holiday Gift Guide of some of our favourites that should make great gifts! Many of these are likely on sale as well, so be sure to click through any that might interest you.

(NOTE: All prices for the gift guide are in USD unless otherwise noted, subject to change, and accurate at the time of listing. If you live in Canada or the UK, clicking on the link should take you to the relevant Amazon product page for your country).

Apple

Apple iPad (10th Gen) — Reg: $518 (Amazon)

MacBook Air with AppleCare — Reg: $1,178+ (Amazon)

Audio

1MORE headphones and earbuds (Amazon) Aero — Reg: $109.99 HQ30 — Reg: $59.99 P50 — Reg: $169.99 PistonBuds Pro — Reg: $49.99 S30 — Reg: $69.99 S50 — Reg: $149.99 SonoFlow — Reg: $99.99

Beats Studio Pro with AppleCare+ — Reg: $378.99 (Amazon)

beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — Reg: $799 (Amazon)

beyerdynamic Amiron Home Stereo Headphones — Reg: $489 (Amazon)

beyerdynamic Free BYRD True Wireless Earbuds — Reg: $169 (Amazon)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series — Reg: $99 (Amazon)

Google Pixel Buds Pro — Reg: $199.99(Amazon)

Monolith by Monoprice M1000ANC Bluetooth Headphones — Reg: $129.99 (Monoprice)

myFirst CareBuds Earbuds for Kids — Reg: $49.99 (Amazon)

myFirst Headphones AirWaves (Pink or Blue) — Reg: $39.90 (Amazon)

OneOdio (Amazon) OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC Headphones — Reg: $94.99 OneOdio A70 Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones — Reg: $49.99 OneOdio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones — Reg: $49.99 OneOdio Hi-Res Over Ear Headphones — Reg: $49.99

QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Buds — Reg: $289 (QuietOn)

TREBLAB Earbuds, Headphones, and Speakers (Amazon) TREBLAB HD77 Bluetooth Portable Speaker — Reg: $119.97 TREBLAB HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker — Reg: $199.97 TREBLAB FX100 Portable Bluetooth Speaker — Reg: $89.97 TREBLAB HD-Force Portable Bluetooth Speaker — Reg: $179.97 TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones — Reg: $119.97 TREBLAB Z7 PRO Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones — Reg: $159.97 TREBLAB X3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds — Reg: $99.97 TREBLAB WX8 True Wireless Earbuds — Reg: $69.97

Urbanista headphones and earbuds (Amazon, Urbanista)

Automotive

Nexar One Ultra HD 4K Dash Cam — Reg $399.95 (Nexar)

Computing

Amazon Fire Tablets (Amazon)

ASUS Desktops, Laptops, and More (Amazon)

Epson Printers (Amazon, Best Buy, Epson) EcoTank ET-4850 printer: MSRP $499.99 EcoTank Photo ET-8550 printer: MSRP $799.99 Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 projector: MSRP $999.99 Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800: MSRP $3,499 FastFoto FF-680W batch scanner: MSRP $599.99 Expression® Home XP-4200 printer: MSRP $114.99 Perfection V39 II flatbed scanner: MSRP $119.99

Express VPN Aircove Wi-Fi 6 VPN Router — Reg: $189.90 (Amazon)

Gryphon Mesh Routers (Amazon) Gryphon AX 1-pack Mesh WiFi — Reg: $279 Gryphon Tower 1-pack Mesh WiFi — Reg: $147.50 Gryphon Tower 2-pack Mesh WiFi — Reg: $299 Gryphon Guardian 1-pack Mesh WiFi — Reg: $79 Gryphon Guardian 3-pack Mesh WiFi — Reg: $189

Lofree BLOCK 98 Retro Wireless Mechanical Keyboard — Reg: $169 (Lofree)

Lofree FLOW Mechanical Keyboard — Reg: $159 (Lofree)

Monoprice Bidirectional USB Type-C to DisplayPort Cable — Reg: $29.99 (Monoprice)

Monoprice Blackbird 8K Dual Function Splitter/Switch — Reg: $69.99 (Monoprice)

Monoprice Blackbird PRO 4K HDBaseT Extender Kit — Reg: $399.99 (Monoprice)

MSI Modern 14 Business Laptop — Reg: $699.99 (Amazon, Newegg)

PNY USB & SSD Storage (Amazon, Best Buy)

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 SSD (Amazon)

StarTech.com Dual-Laptop USB-C KVM Docking Station — Reg: $365.99 (Amazon)

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to Dual HDMI Adapter — Reg: $97.99 (Amazon)

StarTech.com USB-C 4K Quad Monitor Dock — Reg: $307.99 (Amazon)

STM Goods Tech Bags, Tablet Cases, & Laptop Sleeves (STM Goods)

Gaming

Arbiter Studio Polar 65 Magnetic Gaming Keyboard (Arbiter Studio)

AverMedia Streaming Gear (Amazon) PCIe capture card, GC573 — Reg: $209.99 USB capture card, GC553 — Reg: $179.99 USB capture card, GC513 — Reg: $139.99 USB capture card, GC551G2 — Reg: $169.99 Live Streamer Mic, AM350 — Reg: $199.99 Live Streamer Arm, BA311 — Reg: $179.99

Dark Matter Sentry Streaming Microphone — Reg: $99.99 (Monoprice)

GameSire Game Controllers (our reviews) (Amazon)

GameSir T4 Pro Wireless BT Controller for Nintendo Switch — Reg: $49.99 (Amazon)

HyperX gaming peripherals (Amazon) Alloy Core RGB Keyboard — Reg: $49.99 Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard (Red) — Reg: $99.99 Cloud III Wired Headset — Reg: $99.99 Cloud III Wired Headset (Black/Red) — Reg: $99.99 Cloud III Wireless Headset (Black) — Reg: $169.99 Cloud III Wireless Headset (Black/Red) — Reg: $169.99 Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Headset (PlayStation) — Reg: $79.99 Cloud Stinger 2 Headset (PlayStation) — Reg: $49.99 CloudX Headset Edition 2020 (Xbox) — Reg: $59.99 CloudX Stinger 2 Headset (Xbox) — Reg: $49.99 Pulsefire Core Mouse — Reg: $29.99 Pulsefire Haste 2 Mouse (Black) — Reg: $59.99 Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Mouse (Black) — Reg: $89.99 …and many more!

MAINGEAR Gaming Desktops (MAINGEAR)

Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset — Reg: $299.99 (Amazon)

MIONIX Gaming Mice & Accessories (MIONIX)

RIG Gaming Headsets (Best Buy)

Starforge Prebuilt Gaming PCs — $100 off, Reg: $999.99+ (Starforge)

Gaming Chairs

Anda Seat Gaming Chairs (our reviews) — Reg: $399+ (Amazon)

Boulies Ninja Pro Gaming Chair — Reg: $399.99 (Boulies)

Google

Google Pixel 7a (our review) — Reg: $499 (Amazon)

Google Pixel 8 — Reg: $699 (Amazon)

Health/Fitness

Withings connected health devices (Amazon, Withings) Body+ — Reg: $99.95 Body Cardio — Reg: $179.95) BPM Connect — Rag: $129.95 ScanWatch — Reg: $299.95 Sleep Bundle of 2 — Reg: $259.90 Steel HR — Reg: $179.95 Thermo — Reg: $99.95



Hobby

Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High-Resolution Resin 3D Printer — Reg: $159.99 (Monoprice)

Home Theatre

AWOL Vision LTV-2500: Reg: $2,999 (Amazon)

AWOL Vision LTV-3000 Pro: Reg: $3,999 (Amazon)

AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro: Reg: $6,499 (Amazon)

Dangbei Mars 1080p smart projector — Reg: $999 (Amazon)

Dangbei Mars Pro 4K smart projector — Reg: $1599 (Amazon)

Dangbei Neo slim smart projector — Reg: $599 (Amazon)

Emotn N1 smart projector (our review) — Reg: $399 (Amazon)

Monolith by Monoprice Encore B5 Bookshelf Speakers (Each) — Reg: $149.99 (Monoprice)

Optoma GT2000HDR — Reg: $1,299 (Amazon)

Optoma GT2100HDR — Reg: $1,799 (Amazon)

Optoma HD146X — Reg: $599 (Amazon)

Samsung TVs and Soundbars (Amazon)

Yaber Pro V9: $299.99 (Amazon)

Yaber K2s: $599.99 (Amazon)

Yaber E1: $139.99 (Amazon)

Home Office/Furniture

Boulies EP200 Ergonomic Office Chair — Reg: $299.99 (Boulies)

Boulies EP400 Ergonomic Office Chair — Reg: $359.99 (Boulies)

Couchmaster Lap Desk (Couchmaster)

HON Network High-Back Task Chair — Reg: $421 (Amazon)

HON Network Mid-Back Task Chair — Reg: $353 (Amazon)

Versadesk Standing Desk/Converters (Amazon, Versadesk)

Home Security

ADT Home Alarm Systems (ADT) Dec. 5 – Jan. 3 Offer: Get 20% off any purchase and a free Nest Doorbell (battery) for anyone on your list

Arlo Indoor & Outdoor Security Cameras (Amazon, Arlo)



Ring Doorbells, Cameras, and Bundles (Amazon)

ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro WiFi — Reg: $299 (Amazon)

Lighting

Mobile

CLCKR Cell Phone Holders & Grips (Amazon, CLCKR)

Element Black Ops iPhone Cases — Reg: $249.99 (Amazon, Element)

myFirst Fone R1s – 4G Kids Smart Watch Phone — Reg: $179.99 (Amazon)

Photography

Lexar Storage (Amazon)

myFirst Camera 3 (three colours to choose from) — Reg: $79.90 (Amazon)

OBSBOT Camera (Amazon, OBSBOT)

Pivo Pod Classic with Remote Control — Reg: $159.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Classic Influencer — Reg: $119.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Lite — Reg: $109.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Max — Reg: $299.99 (Amazon)

Zhiyun Gimbals (Amazon)

Portable Power

Ecoflow Portable Power Stations (Amazon, Ecoflow)

Ugreen changing solutions (Amazon)

Smart Home

Echo Show Devices and Smart Home Bundles (Amazon)

SwitchBot Smart Devices (Amazon) SwitchBot Blind Tilt — Reg: $69.99 SwitchBot Curtain 3 — Reg: $89.99 SwitchBot Hub 2 — Reg: $69.99 SwitchBot Outdoor Meter — Reg: $14.99



Toys/Gadgets

Enabot intelligent robot companions (Amazon)

Hot Wheels Rift Rally Mixed Reality Driving Game (Amazon, Rift Rally)

Video Games

Wearables

