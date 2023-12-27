BritBox January 2024: Emmy-nominated Reyka returns for Season 2

We cover releases from Netflix, Crackle, and Plex regularly, so we thought we’d throw some British programming in there as well! The BritBox streaming service is a joint collaboration of the BBC and ITV and offers the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada. With that out of the way, let’s check out what’s coming to BritBox in January 2024, which includes the second season of the original crime drama, Reyka.

January 4

Reyka (Season 2)

Episodes: CA Original | 8 x 60m | All at Once

The second season of International Emmy-nominated, original crime drama Reyka, returns to the criminal underworld of South Africa and follows criminal profiler Reyka Gama (International Emmy nominee, Kim Englebrecht) as she investigates human trafficking and another depraved serial killer.

January 10

Blind Spot (Season 1)

Episodes: Exclusive | North America Premiere | 4 x 60m | All at Once

This four part thriller revolves around the disappearance of a woman and follows the story of Hannah Quinn (Alsbury), a disabled CCTV monitor working in a rough estate. When Hannah witnesses a known violent criminal leading a young woman into a blind spot on the cameras, she becomes convinced that the woman has been murdered. However, she faces resistance from apathetic policeman Tony Warden (Kemp) who is assigned to the case. Beth Alsbury as Hannah Quinn Ross Kemp as Tony Warden.

January 15

Monday Monday (Season 1)

Episodes: New to BritBox | S1: 7 x 60m | All at Once

A group of workers at the head office of a supermarket chain rise to the challenge of moving to Leeds. Sally (Morven Christie, Grantchester) relocates with her company, but her fresh start is complicated by a crush on the charming and taken Steven (Tom Ellis, Lucifer). Miranda Hart and Jenny Aggutter also star.

January 18

Royal Autopsy (Season 1)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 2 x 60m | All at Once

Professor Alice Roberts pieces together how and why Queen Elizabeth I and King Charles II died by bringing together a blend of historical and medical expertise, and by using contemporaneous accounts and documents.

January 23

Father Brown (Season 11)

Episodes: Exclusive | North America Premiere | 10 x 45m | 2 Episode Premiere, then Weekly

Mark Williams returns as the titular Father Brown in the return of the smash mystery series. In season 11, audiences can expect numerous new compelling mysteries, including one at an arts and crafts fair, another at a crime writing festival, and one at a “food fayre to die for.” This season catches up on fan-favourite characters and welcomes guest appearances from Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson) and more.

January 24

The Jonathan Ross Show Christmas Special 2023

Episodes: Exclusive | North America Premiere | 1 x 60m

For over two decades, Jonathan has been a giant of the television landscape, winning massive audiences for every show with his celebrity guests, live music and trademark humor. From the light entertainment shows that made him a household name, to film reviews, comedy panel shows and hosting awards ceremonies, Jonathan Ross is showbiz. His charming style means he gets far more from his guests than any other interviewer, as stars spill their secrets. Must-watch TV has never been so much fun. Special Guests: A look back at some of the most memorable moments from recent series of the talk show. Among the guests featured are Oprah Winfrey, Sandra Bullock, Tom Hanks, James Corden, Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Michael Douglas, Kit Harrington, Samuel Jackson, Jack Black, David Attenborough etc. 2021/S18: – Ep1 (10/25): Brian Cox (Succession), Dame Joan Collins, Alex Scott, Rob Beckett, Duran Duran – Ep2 (11/1): Ed Sheeran, John Barnes, Judi Love, Will Poulter.

January 25

The Repair Shop (Seasons 1-2)

Episodes: New to BritBox | S1: 15 x 30m, S2: 15 x 45m | All at Once

The Repair Shop follows a workshop where broken or damaged family heirlooms are brought back to life. Furniture restorer and presenter Jay Blades hosts as fellow furniture restorers, horologists, metal workers, ceramicists, upholsterers and other skilled craftsmen of all types are brought together to work in one space to restore much-loved possessions to their former glory. Many of these items have incredible stories behind them and a unique place in history.

January 29

Muderland (Season 1)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 3 x 60m | All at Once

Cracker star Robbie Coltrane stars in a thriller told from three different perspectives. Murderland tells a traumatic murder story through the eyes of three central characters: Carrie, the daughter of the murdered woman, Hain, the detective in charge of the investigation and Sally, the murder victim. Clever and compelling, Murderland poses the question – can you move on from terrible unexplained events that befall you as a child, and grow up to make a new life? Or will you be forever trapped, haunted, unable to live fully until you know the truth? Murderland is a knife-edge thriller of revenge, redemption and rough justice, where three different perspectives eventually piece together the truth. As the investigation unfolds, Carrie’s yearning to discover who murdered her mother becomes obsessive bringing her closer to Gordon Hain. In the end, Carrie holds the key to the killer, but is the past sometimes better laid to rest when those you trust have the most to hide, and chillingly are now the people from whom you may have most to fear….

And there you have it, the BritBox January 2024 list! BritBox has a one-week free trial and is available for USD$8.99/CAD$9.99 per month or USD$89.99/CAD$99.99 per year.

