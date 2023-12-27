RIG 900 MAX HX review: Dolby Atmos personalization takes this headset to the next level

Here we are, yet again, with another wireless gaming headset review. Over the past few years, more headsets have been implementing different sound technologies and the latest includes a personalization feature for a personalized Dolby Atmos soundstage.

Estimated reading time: 14 minutes

Our RIG 900 MAX HX review for PCs and consoles looks at a wireless gaming headset with personalized Dolby Atmos sound technology and many other features. Read our full review to see why it easily earned an Editor’s Choice Award for 2023 here at Techaeris.

The Quick Take

While designed for Xbox, the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset is compatible with all systems, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It has a very comfortable floating headband design with easy on-ear controls. The companion apps are easy and straightforward and offer up customization via Bluetooth or your Windows PC.

Where the RIG 900 MAX HX Dual Wireless Gaming Headset shines is in its sound quality. While it is pretty solid out of the box, once you run the Dolby Atmos Personalization app, there is a very noticeable improvement in audio quality. The Dolby Atmos soundstage enhances the gaming experience, immersing you even more in your game whether it be a first-person shooter or an action-adventure.

At first glance, it does have a higher price than your average headset, but given the features and compatibility coupled with the Dolby Atmos sound, you do get solid value here.

Specifications

The RIG 900 MAX HX Dual Wireless Gaming Headset for PC and consoles we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Ultralightweight Design

Dual Fabric Ear Cushions

Power On/Off

Volume Dial

Flip-to-Mute Mic

3x Wireless Modes

Game-Chat Balance (Xbox Only)

USB-A to USB-C Adapter

RIG Navigator App for Android and iOS

Base Station with Charge Dock

Headphone fit Over-the-Ear Connectivity • Lag-free 2.4GHz Digital RF with a dedicated USB wireless adapter

• Bluetooth 5.1 Drivers Dynamic 40 mm with Matched Bass Tubes Frequency response 20 Hz – 20 kHz Microphone type Uni-Directional Microphone frequency response 100 Hz – 10 kHz Microphone sensitivity -45 dBV/Pa Microphone Signal-to-Noise ratio >42 dB Range Up to 10m Battery 1800 mAh battery; up to 50-hour via 2.4GHz, up to 60-hour via Bluetooth Compatibility • Wireless Transmitter: Xbox Consoles, PlayStation® Consoles, PC

• Bluetooth®: iOS, Android, PC & Mac®, Nintendo Switch™ & other Bluetooth® Equipped Devices Ear cushion material Leatherette-wrapped Memory Foam Dimensions 7.17 x 6.81 x 3.43 inches Weight 14.88 oz (421.84g)

What’s in the box

RIG 900 MAX HX Wireless Gaming Headset

2.4GHz USB-A wireless transmitter

Charging base

USB-A to USB-C cable

Quick Start Guide

RIG/NACON stickers

What’s included with the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset.

Design

Headset

The RIG 900 MAX HX looks the part of a gaming headset, which isn’t a bad thing. Unlike most other gaming headsets I’ve reviewed in the past, some minor assembly is required, and for good reason. Both earcups come detached from the headband. Near the bottom of each side are three holes in which you can choose one to snap the earcups into place depending on the size of your head. There isn’t a typical headband slider here, however, the floating headband does adjust slightly so earcup positioning is key.

The outer headband is metal and has a nice soft smooth finish on it. The RIG wordmark is printed into it. Underneath it is a softer floating headband, attached to the outer headband. The top has a leatherette finish while the underside is a comfortable breathable mesh. This inner headband adjusts by way of the rubber strips that are attached to the outer headband, giving it a very comfortable feel while wearing it.

As mentioned above, the earcups are attached to the headband by clipping them into place in one of three holes. The earcups do have a bit of up and down tilt but not much forward/back swivel. There is enough play though that they do adjust and fit comfortably when worn. The outer earcups are ovalish in shape, squared off at the bottom. The RIG logo is stamped across the bottom. The edges of the earcups are textured. On the right earcup, you’ll find no controls but on the underside is a cutout with four pogo pin connectors for charging in the included base.

The left earcup is where you’ll find all of your controls, located on the backside. From top to bottom, you’ll find the Mode button (indicated with a Bluetooth icon), a multi-function button, a volume dial, an LED indicator light, a red power button, and a USB-C charging port. The flip-to-mute microphone is attached to the bottom of the left earcup and is non-removable.

The controls on the left earcup of the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset.

As for the earpads, they are decently thick with the outer and inner edges wrapped in a leatherette material while the portion that goes over your ear has a soft fabric finish. The leatherette on the inside and outside edges does help to prevent sound leakage as well, giving a fuller sound stage — but more on that later.

Overall, the RIG 900 MAX HX is a gamer headset when it comes to looks and is very comfortable for use over extended gaming sessions. While it does have Bluetooth connectivity, due to the non-detachable microphone and gamer-centric design, I’m not sure it’d be something I’d wear out of the house.

Transmitter base

While most wireless gaming headsets these days make use of a USB-A or USB-C dongle, the RIG MAX HX also has a charging/transmitter base, and for good purpose. The USB-A dongle is pretty standard, rectangular with a console/PC switch and a link button on the side. The wireless transmitter is also rectangular, roughly 6 1/2″ wide, 4 1/4″ deep, and 1 1/4″ in height. The RIG logo is stamped into the front, just below the LED indicator light. On the back edge is a single USB-C port for connecting the base to your PC or console.

At the top of the transmitter base, there are three main receptacles. The two larger ones allow the headset to rest inside the base, the left side has four pogo pins which connect to the pogo connectors on the bottom of the right earcup. Centred between these is a cut-out for the USB-A dongle, allowing for a single cable connection between your system and the charging base while still letting you use the headset wirelessly.

Finally, the bottom of the transmitter, black in colour, has four square rubber feet to keep it from sliding around on your desk or wherever you may be placing it. It does have a nice weight to it as well, and coupled with the feet, it’s not going to be moving around very easily.

The charging/transmitter base included with the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset.

Ease of Use

The RIG 900 MAX HX can be used with your Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch consoles, PC, or Bluetooth-enabled device. To use with your PC or Xbox console, plug the transmitter into a spare USB-A port. Make sure to toggle the selector switch to PC or Console, then press and hold the power button on the headset for about two seconds. Once powered on, you’re good to go! Alternatively, plug the transmitter into the port on the charging base (making sure to toggle the selector switch to the desired platform first), then plug the transmitter base into your PC or Xbox using the included USB-A to USB-C cable.

We weren’t able to test it with one but it is compatible with the PlayStation 5 as well. If you’re using it on Nintendo Switch, Android, or iOS devices, you can connect easily via Bluetooth 5.1.

Depending on the platform and connection type you’ve chosen, the various buttons will offer up different functionality as shown below:

Mode button Dual Mode Single press: Switch to Game Mode Double press: Switch to Bluetooth Mode Long press (6s): Pairing Bluetooth Game Mode Single press: Switch to Bluetooth Mode Double press: Switch to Dual Mode Long press (6s): Pairing Bluetooth and switch to Dual mode Bluetooth Mode Single press: Switch to Dual Mode Double press: Switch to Game Mode Long press (6s): Pairing Bluetooth

Multifunction Button Dual Mode Single press: Switch between Volume and Game/Chat OR Answer/end a call Short press (3s): Voice command (Siri or Google) OR Reject a call Game Mode Single press: Switch between Volume and Game/Chat Bluetooth Mode Single press: Play/Pause OR Answer/end a call Short press (3s): Voice command (Siri or Google) OR Reject a call

Volume Control Rotate up Increases volume level Increase Chat volume and decrease Game volume (Xbox only) Rotate down Decreases volume level Increase Game volume and decrease Chat volume (Xbox only)

Light indicator Pairing Flashing purple: Dongle pairing Flashing blue: Bluetooth pairing Battery status Red: Battery low and charging Yellow: Battery medium Green: Battery high Off: Full charge Mode status Green: Game Purple: Dual Blue: Bluetooth

Power button Headset on Single press: Battery status, wireless mode indication Short press (3s): Power on Headset off Short press (3s): Power on Long press (6s): Pairing dongle (only in case this is needed) Single press during pairing: Stop pairing



As you can see, there are plenty of controls possible with the few buttons on the left earcup. While it’s a pretty extensive list, once you get used to it it’s pretty straightforward.

Software

As with most headsets these days, you will get more mileage out of it if you use the included software. In the case of the RIG 900 MAX HX, there are three apps you should install: Dolby Personalization on your mobile device, Dolby Access on your PC or Xbox, and RIG MAX for your mobile device. The first is required to set up your personalized Dolby Atmos profile, the second to access your Dolby profile, and the last allows you to customize settings and update your headset.

Dolby Personalization

The Dolby Personalization app is available on the Google Play Store. It’s a pretty easy process to follow and once complete, you’ll have a Dolby Atmos Personalization profile you can use with the Dolby Access app on your PC or Xbox. To set up your personal profile, launch the app, agree to the terms, and prepare your environment. You’ll need to remove headphones and hair from around your ears, as well as your glasses. Make sure your face is well lit and when ready, press the “Let’s Being” button. Once pressed, you’ll be asked to center your face in an oval frame. Once acceptable, you’ll be asked to turn your head right, back to center, left, then back to center once more. After you’ve completed that, the app will generate your personal profile for use on PC or Xbox. Easy enough.

Dolby Personalization Android app screenshots.

RIG 900 MAX Navigator (Android)

The RIG 900 MAX Navigator app is pretty straightforward as well. Unfortunately, there isn’t a Windows version of the app so any updates or customization will have to be done through your smartphone (or tablet). Upon turning your headset on and pairing it with your phone then launching the app, the home screen will show the headset with three options below it: Update, Customization, and Settings.

The Update option will have a green dot if the RIG 900 MAX HX is up to date or a red dot if there’s a firmware update available. The Customization option allows you to adjust Microphone Gain, Microphone Monitoring, and toggle Volume Level Protoection. You can also adjust the equalizer here, as well as select the headset start mode (Dual, Game, or Bluetooth), and toggle Voice Prompts or Tones. There are also three profiles you can adjust and save, depending on what you want to use each profile for.

Finally, the Settings option includes a Test Mode to test button, microphone, and speaker operation. Here you can also change the voice prompt language, set the power off timer to 15m, 30m, 1h, 2h, or never, and view a tutorial on how to use the app and the headset.

RIG 900 MAX Navigator Android app screenshots.

Sound Quality

Now for the section you’ve been waiting for (or maybe skipped straight to). A solid-looking and easy-to-use headset is nothing without the sound to match. In the case of the RIG 900 MAX HX, while it sounded decent out of the box, the audio quality was kicked up a notch once I ran the Dolby Atmos Personalization app. I can honestly say that after the personalization is configured, the RIG 900 MAX HX is one of the best-sounding wireless gaming headsets I’ve used to date. With the dynamic 40 mm drivers with Matched Bass Tubes, they sound fantastic while gaming across a wide genre from Forza Motorsport to Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Of course, I had to fire up my favourite game for testing Xbox headsets: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. I was not disappointed at all. The surround sound and level of audio detail this game brings when coupled with an amazing sounding headset is incredible and sends chills down your spine, especially with the whispering voices.

On the music side, for both wireless and Bluetooth, the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset also sounds amazing. Unfortunately, even though this headset has Dual Mode, it isn’t simultaneous so you can’t, for example, stream music from your Bluetooth device while gaming on your Xbox or PC over wireless.

Reception

With a 2.4GHz wireless transmitter and Bluetooth 5.1 support, reception was perfectly fine with any device I had the RIG 900 MAX HX I had no issues with this. With the transmitter or my phone in the basement, I had no issues with being able to hear the audio (and/or chat) while on the main or second floor of the house.

Microphone Quality

Depending on the type of gamer you are, microphone quality is very important if you’re in a squad or even just shooting the breeze with others. With its unidirectional microphone and adjustable features like Low/Mid/High microphone gain and Off/Mid/High microphone monitoring, I had no issues with people hearing me while playing squad-based games or just passing the time conversing while playing other games. Even better, there is an expert mode for fine-tuning your microphone gain and monitoring.

Left side view of the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset with the microphone extended.

Battery Life

The specifications for the RIG 900 MAX HX state up to 50 hours of battery life while using the wireless dongle and up to 60 hours when using Bluetooth. During testing, we did get near the 50 hours while set to 50% volume for the majority of the time. However, with the charging base plugged in, the headset always had plenty of battery life in it as I set the headset in it between 2-3 hour gaming sessions.

Price/Value

Like almost everything that has decent quality, the RIG 900 MAX HX Dual Wireless Gaming Headset isn’t exactly cheap. However, even with its $249.99 price tag, it is in line with (and more affordable than some) other premium multi-platform wireless gaming headsets on the market. It also offers fantastic value, with solid sound once Dolby Atmos personalization is configured, great microphone quality, and the ability to be used both at home and on the go.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset. The earcups on the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset don’t come attached to the headband. Right side view of the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset. Left side view of the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset. Left side view of the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset with the microphone extended. The charging port on the bottom of the right earcup on the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset. The controls on the left earcup of the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset. The earpad on the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset. The top of the headband on the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset. The floating inner headband on the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset. The USB-A wireless dongle included with the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset. The charging/transmitter base included with the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset. The RIG 900 MAX HX wireless headset sitting in the included charging/transmitter base. The front of the charging/transmitter base included with the RIG 900 MAX HX wireless gaming headset.

Wrap-up

If you primarily play on PC or Xbox, the RIG 900 MAX HX Dual Wireless Gaming Headset has a lot going for it — the biggest being the Dolby Atmos Personalization. With a comfortable design, excellent sound when personalized, and great battery life, this gaming headset can also be used with other systems via Bluetooth as well. While the price may seem high, it is very reasonable given the feature set. Based on all of these things, the RIG 900 MAX HX is well deserving of an Editor’s Choice of 2023 Award here at Techaeris.