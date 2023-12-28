The New York Times goes after Microsoft and OpenAI over copyright issues

There’s no doubt, despite if you like them or not, that The New York Times is one of the largest media outlets on the planet. The company is often called, the “paper of record,” and even if you think that to be true or not, The New York Times is certainly an impactful entity. But times are changing and technology with it, and artificial intelligence (AI) is here.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

AI such as Grok, DALL-E, and ChatGPT are all the rage lately, but these AI need to be trained and much of the training they receive comes from the internet. This includes scrapping and reading blogs and news sites like The New York Times. AI learns about our world through content produced by people, and this is not sitting so well with the paper of record.

The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI over alleged copyright and abusing the outlet’s intellectual property (IP). The paper says it will seek to hold Microsoft and OpenAI accountable for “billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages.” The paper maintains that Microsoft and OpenAI used its IP unlawfully.

Furthermore, The New York Times is accusing Microsoft and OpenAI of basing their business model on “mass copyright infringement.” They say these AI systems are exploiting and retaining large portions of the paper’s work, along with other media outlet works.

According to CNBC; “The Times said in an emailed statement that it “recognizes the power and potential of GenAI for the public and for journalism,” but added that journalistic material should be used for commercial gain with permission from the original source.”

“These tools were built with and continue to use independent journalism and content that is only available because we and our peers reported, edited, and fact-checked it at high cost and with considerable expertise,” the Times said.

What do you think of this situation? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.