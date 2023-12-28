[CES 2024] LG’s smart home AI agent is a moving smart hub robot

Most houses these days have some form of smarts which are often controlled by a smart hub. LG has announced an “innovative smart home AI agent” which is a moving smart hub robot meant to enhance users’ lives.

The company’s smart home AI agent can navigate your house independently with its advanced “two-legged” wheel design. Connected to your home’s smart hub, it can control household IoT devices and smart home appliances. Not only that, it can converse with users and express emotion through the use of multi-modal AI technology which combines natural language processing along with voice and image recognition.

“Our groundbreaking smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help free customers from household chores. A smart life solution company, LG will continue to help customers experience a smarter, more enjoyable life at home.” Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

Features include a built-in camera, speaker, and sensors which can detect several data points in real time, including humidity, temperature, indoor air quality, and more. These features also help the AI agent double as a pet monitor, security guard, and can even send notifications to a user if it notices an open window or light on if no one is home. Other use-case scenarios for this smart home robot include the ability to provide users with weather updates, personal schedule and medication reminders, transportation details, and more.

LG’s smart home AI agent robot.

LG will unveil more about its smart home AI agent and their “Zero Labor Home” vision at CES next month.

