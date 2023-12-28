New on Netflix December 28 to January 4: Michelle Yeoh is mom to The Brothers Sun

Hope you all had a Happy Holiday season and are looking forward to the new year! Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between December 29 to January 4th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in December and January if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix December 29 to January 4th list, which is headlined by Michelle Yeoh in the Netflix Series The Brothers Sun.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in January. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Death’s Door: Become a crow who reaps souls. It’s a dead-end job, but when a thief steals your work, you set off on a sword-slashing quest to unearth death’s secrets.

GTA III – The Definitive Edition: You have the freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone. In this classic, the criminal underworld is at your fingertips. Do you have the guts to take it?

GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition: Take control of the streets. Return to your hometown to save your family and clear your name in this ’90s West Coast adventure

GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition: Welcome to the ’80s. In a neon-soaked tropical town brimming with excess and possibility, the price of betrayal is steep — it’s time to get revenge.

Word Trails: Connect scrambled letters to create words that fit into a crossword-style puzzle. Solve daily challenges as you level up in this relaxing brain game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in January but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

Dungeons, dragons… and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way. Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Dusty Slay serves up his distinctive homespun humor on shirt-tucking, hipster coffee shops and country music mysteries in this stand-up special.

Comedian Dusty Slay serves up his distinctive homespun humor on shirt-tucking, hipster coffee shops and country music mysteries in this stand-up special. The Kitchen (NETFLIX FILM): Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London’s most disadvantaged residents.

Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London’s most disadvantaged residents. Kübra (NETFLIX SERIES): When a mechanic receives messages that seem to predict the future, he starts to believe he is speaking with God and quickly develops a following.

And now for the Netflix December 29 to January 4th list:

December 29

Berlin (NETFLIX SERIES): Back to his golden age before the events of Money Heist, Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.

December 31

Blanche: Season 1 🇨🇦

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

Being a new month, there are quite a few additions at the beginning of January for the Netflix December 29 to January 4th list:

January 1

Annabelle 🇺🇸

Annie (1982)

Antz 🇺🇸

Aquaman 🇺🇸

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 🇨🇦

Beethoven 🇺🇸

Bitconned (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray’s friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community’s insatiable desire to “get rich quick,” Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day. Was it real? No. But did it work? Maybe. In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel (Producer of The Legend of Cocaine Island and Director of The Pez Outlaw), Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era.

Bruce Almighty 🇺🇸

Chappie 🇨🇦

The Croods 🇺🇸

Dawn of the Dead 🇺🇸

The First Purge 🇺🇸

Fool Me Once (NETFLIX SERIES): When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.

How to Train Your Dragon 🇺🇸

It’s Complicated 🇺🇸

Jackie Brown 🇺🇸

John Wick 🇺🇸

John Wick: Chapter 2 🇺🇸

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 🇺🇸

Jurassic Park 🇺🇸

Jurassic Park III 🇺🇸

Little Fockers 🇺🇸

The Lost World: Jurassic Park 🇺🇸

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mahalia 🇨🇦

Mamma Mia! 🇺🇸

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 🇺🇸

Mandy 🇨🇦

Meet the Fockers 🇺🇸

Meet the Parents 🇺🇸

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution 🇺🇸

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest 🇺🇸

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6 🇺🇸

The Purge: Election Year 🇺🇸

School of Rock 🇺🇸

Sex Tape 🇨🇦

Something Borrowed 🇨🇦

Survivor: Season 7

Survivor: Season 33

This Is 40 🇺🇸

Those Who Wish Me Dead 🇺🇸

Training Day 🇺🇸

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body.

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021) 🇺🇸

January 4

Boy Swallows Universe (NETFLIX SERIES): A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life — and the looming dangers that threaten his family.

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother. Society of the Snow (NETFLIX FILM): In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashed in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other’s best hope. A film by J.A. Bayona.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 29 to January 4th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

