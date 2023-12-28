[CES 2024] LG 2024 QNED & QNED Mini LED TV lineup announced; includes 98-inch option

LG has just announced its 2024 QNED and QNED Mini LED TV lineup with a wider selection of screen sizes including a huge 99-inch option.

Key features of the new LG 2024 QNED TV lineup includes:

AI-Powered Performance: LG’s 2024 QNED TVs are powered by the impressive α8 AI Processor, boasting a 1.3-fold increase in AI performance, 2.3-fold enhancement in graphic performance, and 1.6 times faster processing speed. The AI Picture Pro ensures lifelike images with unparalleled realism, while Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro and Personalized Picture Wizard allow users to easily customize their viewing experience.

Immersive Audio, Unlocked: In addition to vibrant picture quality, AI Sound Pro captivates viewers with the audio excellence of virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs' built-in speakers. For a unified audio system, WOW Orchestra seamlessly integrates the LG Sound Bar and the TV's speakers, resulting in a mesmerizing 3D sound experience.

Vivid Colors Meet Realistic Contrast: LG's Quantum Dot and NanoCell color technologies ensure crisp and vivid picture quality for hyper-realistic viewing. QNED Mini LED TVs utilize Precision Dimming technology for improved gradations, while LG QNED TVs feature local dimming technology for vivid contrast and exceptional brightness.

Screens for All: LG's 2024 QNED TVs cater to customers' diverse needs and preferences with a broad range of screen sizes, including 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch screens. The 2024 QNED TV lineup is led by the ultra-large 98-inch blockbuster, a massive screen that promises an unforgettable immersive viewing experience.

Personalization Made Easy: By utilizing the latest LG webOS smart TV platform, users can create individual profiles to tailor the experience to their preferences. The TVs can differentiate between voices based on the user profiles and offer personalized recommendations by interpreting patterns from their comprehensive usage history.

LG goes on to say:

“The LG 2024 LG QNED TV lineup takes the viewing experience to a whole new level with an advanced processor that enables outstanding audio-visual experiences across various screen sizes, while also providing a personalized user experience tailored to each individual’s unique lifestyle and preferences. We remain committed to delivering an unparalleled customer experience, drawing upon our decade-long expertise with webOS.” Baik Seon-pill, head of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Product Planning Division

U.S. pricing and availability for LG’s 2024 QNED TV lineup will be announced at a later date. Those attending CES 2024 will be able to take a closer look in Las Vegas next month.

What do you think of the LG 2024 QNED TVs? Are you going to be picking one up once they're available next year?