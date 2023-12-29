[CES 2024] The new ultra-light LG gram Pro incorporates AI features

CES 2024 is just about a week away and some brands are already dropping announcements. LG is one of these brands, and the new ultra-light LG gram Pro is touting new AI features and more. LG gram series ultra-lightweight laptops combine high-end specifications with crazy slim and durable designs and all-day battery life.

The new LG gram Pro and all 2024 models come with the latest AI-enabled functions on the LG gram Link app, simplifying tasks like file sharing, photo sharing and screen mirroring across LG gram, Android and iOS devices. U.S. Pricing and availability have not been announced but will be soon, here’s what LG’s press release had to say about the new LG gram Pro and other models.

LG gram Pro

LG’s best-in-class LG gram Pro laptops (models 16Z90SP and 17Z90SP) come equipped with a Intel® Core™ Ultra processor with hybrid architecture, an NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.1 The new LG gram Pro laptops are also embedded with the Intel® AI Boost, Intel’s neural processing unit (NPU) that can handle AI workloads even without a network connection.

Moreover, the new LG grams include the compatibility-boosting LG gram Link app, which facilitates effortless file sharing, photo transfers and screen mirroring between LG gram (Windows) and Android or iOS devices.2 The app also has an integrated AI function that intelligently categorizes photos stored on gram and simplifies image searches through keyword identification. Strengthening compatibility and the overall LG gram experience, LG gram Link builds an interconnected ecosystem of devices, such as running smartphones and tablets with LG gram’s keyboard and mouse, offering users enhanced connectivity and scalability.

The new LG gram Pro models feature a dual cooling system. The extra cooling power helps the new laptops to perform optimally, even when handling demanding software such as video-editing suites and AI image creation tools. With their ultra-slim and ultra-lightweight design, both the 16- and 17-inch LG gram Pro provide outstanding portability, sleek styling and premium performance, making them ideal for on-the-go professionals or anyone seeking a high-spec, on-the-go computing solution.

The LG gram Pro laptops deliver stunning picture quality with superb color and contrast, offering 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.3 Both models come with a Wide Quad XGA resolution (WQXGA / 2,560 x 1,600) IPS display, while the 16-inch LG gram Pro is also available with a WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) resolution OLED display. For convenient connectivity, each model incorporates a variety of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A and HDMI.

The LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (model 16T90SP) has won a CES 2024 Innovation Award and has recently been listed in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. This versatile, ‘convertible’ laptop also features a WQXGA+ resolution OLED display.4 It boasts an incredibly slim and ultra-lightweight design, measuring just 12.4 millimeters thick and weighing only 1,399 grams, making it easy to transport and ideal for productivity and entertainment purposes. The 360-degree adjustable hinge, 4-way super-slim bezel design, responsive touchscreen and wirelessly-chargeable pen provide users with exceptional flexibility and an elevated user experience.

LG gram 2024

LG is also introducing new LG gram 17, 16, 15 and 14 laptops (models 17Z90S, 16Z90S, 15Z90S and 14Z90S) for 2024. Featuring slender, ultra-lightweight designs and long-lasting battery life, the LG grams are great for business travelers and busy go-getters. All 2024 LG gram models boast Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs and high-brightness IPS panels with anti-glare coating.

The LG gram 17 and gram 16 models come with WQXGA resolution displays and large screen sizes, making them suitable for both work and multimedia consumption. The smaller 15- and 14-inch models offer supreme transportability and an equally satisfying user experience. All models in the 2024 LG gram family are equipped with a built-in Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam for video calling and conferencing. They also come with a variety of user-friendly software, such as LG Glance by Mirametrix for security and privacy enhancement, as well as the new LG gram Link.

“The LG gram Pro series introduces an exciting, new product range combining ultraslim design with powerful performance,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “We will continue to expand the LG gram series, providing portable, high-spec devices that deliver a premium user experience.”

