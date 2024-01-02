[CES 2024] Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitor lineup just got bigger

Samsung has finally dropped some CES 2024 news, and it’s a big one. The Samsung Odyssey line of gaming monitors just got bigger. Not the display’s themselves, but the number of Odyssey gaming monitors is growing and we have what you need to know here.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The new OLED models deliver the performance and visual clarity gamers look for in their monitors, and include the Odyssey OLED G9 (Model Name: G95SD), Odyssey OLED G8 (Model Name: G80SD), and the Odyssey OLED G6 (Model Name: G60SD).

The Odyssey OLED G9 is a 49″ curved ultra-wide gaming monitor with DQHD (5,120×1,440) resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio and other upgraded features. The Odyssey OLED G8 is the first flat 32-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3,840×2,160) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Both monitors have a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time. The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27″ QHD (2,560×1,440) monitor which supports a 16:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

“There are over 212 million gamers across the country who want high-end hardware to enhance their gaming experience,” said David Phelps, Head of the Display Division at Samsung Electronics America. “The Odyssey OLED G9, OLED G8 and OLED G6 deliver the exceptional image quality that transports them into each scene and the quick refresh rates and response times that give them a competitive edge. With OLED Glare-Free technology that reduces reflections, gamers have more options of where to put their setups.”

New Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors

Screen Technology

All three new Odyssey models feature OLED Glare-Free technology that minimizes light reflections, enabling an enhanced viewing experience without extra equipment, so users can play games with consistent brightness and color in nearly any lighting environment.

With VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, the monitors deliver incredible details and vivid colors independent of the game or content being displayed. What’s more, they support AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro for ultra-smooth, low-latency HDR gaming.

The three new monitors bring comprehensive physical connectivity, with two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. Users will also enjoy comfort and convenience with VESA mount compatibility and a height adjustable stand (HAS) that for select models features tilt, swivel and pivot control points.

Connected Experiences

The Odyssey OLED G9 and Odyssey OLED G8 now offer Multi Control, a new feature that provides seamless device connectivity for an easier, improved multi-device experience. Multi Control allows users to seamlessly transfer images and text between their compatible Samsung monitor and other Samsung devices — including their Galaxy Book, tablet, or phone — for a smoother, more efficient work process using their mouse and keyboard.

Additionally, the Odyssey OLED G9 and Odyssey OLED G8 include the Samsung SmartThings Hub. With the built-in hub, users can connect to various IoT devices that are compatible with Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), for device control.

When switching from work to play, the Odyssey OLED G9 and Odyssey OLED G8 monitors are all-in-one entertainment hubs. Equipped with the Samsung Smart TV platform and Samsung Gaming Hub, they provide access to streaming and cloud gaming services.

Sleek Designs

For the first time, Samsung has brought flat OLED options to the Odyssey lineup, and a 16:9 aspect ratio to the Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6. The new Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6 models leverage the Odyssey OLED lineup’s unique, slim metal design, and include new Core Lighting+ to fit in its slim bezel.

Core Lighting+ immerses users in the environments of their games and entertainment by emitting ambient light from the back of the monitor. And with a lighting circle four times slimmer than the previous model (G95SC), it fits in seamlessly with the slim 3.9 mm metal bezel. There’s also a new slim metal stand that adopts a tool-free assembly structure, using a 3 mm metal plate that provides harmony with the display design and opens up space for other devices.

With the unveiling of these new models, Samsung has further strengthened its OLED lineup and bolstered its leadership position in the gaming monitor market. Together, the Odyssey OLED innovations and the continued advancements of the Odyssey Neo series — which saw the release of the world’s first Dual UHD gaming monitor last year with the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 — are delivering features and performance that will help define the future of gaming.

