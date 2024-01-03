[CES 2024] LG announces its latest OLED evo TVs ahead of CES

At this point, I think we’re going to know everything about LG’s CES 2024 announcements before the show even begins. LG is at it again, throwing out announcements ahead of CES 2024. This time, we are being notified of the company’s latest OLED evo TVs.

Powered by the company’s latest AI processor with 4-fold higher AI performance, these new additions to the OLED evo lineup deliver unparalleled viewing experiences with even more vibrant, lifelike picture quality. Here’s what the LG press release had to say about these new OLED evo TVs.

LG 2023 OLED evo

LG is introducing the all-new and expanded OLED TV lineup for 2024 with a cutting-edge AI-powered processor; developed by LG, exclusively designed for OLED TVs. Notably, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG OLED G4 TVs are equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which effectively enhances picture and audio quality. This provides a 70 percent improvement in graphic performance and a 30 percent faster processing speed compared to its predecessor.

LG’s newest OLED TVs come with upgraded AI upscaling utilizing precise pixel-level image analysis, to effectively sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry. All driven by the discerning judgment of the AI itself, the company’s OLED TVs deliver a more clear and vibrant viewing experience. Moreover, the ingenious AI processor adeptly refines colors by analyzing frequently used shades that best convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits pictures into blocks and fine-tunes brightness and contrast by analyzing variations in brightness where light enters the scene, creating images that look more three-dimensional.

This all culminates with the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, LG’s wireless OLED TV. Now available in a new 65-inch screen size, allowing for a diverse range of screen options. From the versatile 65-inch model to the 97-inch giant, cleaner and distraction-free viewing is easily attainable. The innovative wireless Zero Connect Box eliminates all connected cables. The OLED M4 is the world’s first TV with wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz, delivering superior OLED performance with accurate details and an elevated sense of immersion.

Besides offering impressive picture quality, AI Sound Pro offers richer and fuller audio while leveraging the built-in speakers’ virtual 11.1.2 surround sound to build the perfect viewing environment. AI technology also effectively separates vocals from the soundtrack to enhance the clarity of dialogue, and seamlessly elevates the audio as if it were emanating naturally from the center of its screen.

LG’s latest OLED evo models gain further credibility for their razor-sharp picture quality with the Video Electronics Standards Association’s (VESA) ClearMR certification.

LG OLED TV’s reputation as the ultimate gaming TV is secure with the latest models featuring several gaming advantages including an impressive 4K 144Hz refresh rate and comprehensive HDMI 2.1 features. These advanced TVs also come with Game Optimizer to let gamers easily switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres, and support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync to eliminate immersion-breaking tearing and stuttering for the most dynamic, true-to-life gaming experience.

LG elevates the home entertainment experience even further with versatile personalization and added convenience. By utilizing the latest version of webOS, users can create up to 10 individual profiles to tailor the experience. LG’s latest smart TVs can even recognize users’ voices based on profiles and offer personalized recommendations by interpreting patterns from comprehensive usage history.

Based on individual profiles, users can customize the Home screen in the latest webOS smart TV platform and set up their personalized settings with minimal effort. This allows them to access their favorite services and content effortlessly and benefit from a personalized Picture Wizard, a service that lets them adjust image quality to their liking. Making the user experience even more seamless, the Home screen’s user-friendly interface provides a preview of their most recently watched content, which means they can easily access information about recently used apps and play videos promptly and effortlessly.

Pricing and availability to be announced later this year. Find out more about LG OLED evo TVs at the link below.

