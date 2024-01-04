New on Netflix January 5-11: Daniel Levy directs and stars in Good Grief

Happy New Year! Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 5-11th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 5-11th list, which is headlined by Daniel Levy’s directorial debut, Good Grief, in which he also stars alongside Luke Evans.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in January. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Death’s Door: Become a crow who reaps souls. It’s a dead-end job, but when a thief steals your work, you set off on a sword-slashing quest to unearth death’s secrets.

GTA III – The Definitive Edition: You have the freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone. In this classic, the criminal underworld is at your fingertips. Do you have the guts to take it?

GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition: Take control of the streets. Return to your hometown to save your family and clear your name in this ’90s West Coast adventure

GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition: Welcome to the ’80s. In a neon-soaked tropical town brimming with excess and possibility, the price of betrayal is steep — it’s time to get revenge.

Word Trails: Connect scrambled letters to create words that fit into a crossword-style puzzle. Solve daily challenges as you level up in this relaxing brain game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in January but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law. Delicious in Dungeon (NETFLIX ANIME): Dungeons, dragons… and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way.

Dungeons, dragons… and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way. Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Dusty Slay serves up his distinctive homespun humor on shirt-tucking, hipster coffee shops and country music mysteries in this stand-up special.

Comedian Dusty Slay serves up his distinctive homespun humor on shirt-tucking, hipster coffee shops and country music mysteries in this stand-up special. The Kitchen (NETFLIX FILM): Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London’s most disadvantaged residents.

Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London’s most disadvantaged residents. Kübra (NETFLIX SERIES): When a mechanic receives messages that seem to predict the future, he starts to believe he is speaking with God and quickly develops a following.

And now for the Netflix January 5-11th list:

January 5

Good Grief (NETFLIX FILM): Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each need to face. Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures.

Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each need to face. Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures. Gyeongseong Creature: Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul’s grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

January 6

The Florida Project 🇺🇸

January 7

Mr. D: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦

January 8

This is Us: Seasons 1-6 🇺🇸

January 9

Batman Begins 🇨🇦

January 10

Break Point: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The world’s top tennis players return to the courts and set their sights on glory once again during another grueling Grand Slam season.

The world’s top tennis players return to the courts and set their sights on glory once again during another grueling Grand Slam season. The Trust: A Game of Greed (NETFLIX SERIES): In this reality series, strangers living in a luxurious mansion compete for $250,000. Will they split it — or cut each other out to raise their share?

January 11

Champion (NETFLIX SERIES): Rapper Bosco is free from prison and ready for a comeback — until his sister Vita steps into the spotlight and puts their family bond to the test.

Rapper Bosco is free from prison and ready for a comeback — until his sister Vita steps into the spotlight and puts their family bond to the test. Sonic Prime: Chapter 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to protect the universe as he knows it.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 5-11th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Will you be checking out Good Grief or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.