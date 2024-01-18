[CES 2024] Reencle announces its 3rd gen home composter, the Gravity

Reencle, a sustainability company focused on reducing global food waste, announces at CES 2024 its third-generation at-home composter, Reencle Gravity, bringing ease of use and chic design to kitchens across the globe. With high-tech features, such as motion sensors, a food waste weight sensor with in-app monitoring, and microorganism-based mechanisms, Reencle Gravity makes composting simple for consumers, removing the mess and hassle for a beginner- and eco-friendly solution.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Reencle Gravity follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Reencle Prime, which launched in the U.S. in 2022, bringing its innovative approach to composting with it. Both models leverage Reencle’s patented and self-replicating microorganisms to break down food waste seamlessly, similar to how the enzymes in our gut break down what we eat in our digestive system. Through this approach, consumers can compost at home easily with the peace of mind that they’re creating true compost, while many other composters merely dehydrate food scraps, thus taking a large step toward a more sustainable future.

Reencle Gravity differs from the Prime in numerous ways, including its daily processing capacity, which is 50% greater at 3.3 lbs per day, and its addition of a weight sensor. The weight sensor allows consumers to track how much they’re putting into their composter through Reencle’s app, also launching at CES. The app allows consumers to now track their composting journeys in real-time, with numerous key features, including daily food waste output monitoring and reduction tracking, making for a more informative and engaging composting experience.

The brand’s newest model places an additional emphasis on sustainability, with the introduction of BLDC and fan motors, consuming only ~47W of electricity per month at 24/7 usage. It also offers a 24-hour energy-saving mode to diminish power consumption further. It’s also quieter than ever at just 24dB.

To operate Reencle Gravity, users simply measure the weight of their food waste through the device’s sensor, ensuring they stay within 3.3 lbs of waste per day, adding that waste directly into their composter. With its large capacity and self-replicating microorganisms, the rest is easy. Users simply remove their compost by-product as food waste is broken down (approximately 24 hours), as they are ready to use it, or as their Reencle Gravity fills up, then have options for how to proceed, including mixing their compost with soil to cure before being added to gardens or plants.

Food waste continues to be a severe threat to our ecosystem, with around one-third of food produced being lost or wasted in the U.S. each year, much of which ends up in landfills and significantly contributes to harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Composting provides a clear global impact, having recently begun gaining traction in states like New York and California in the U.S. Meeting this rising need, Reencle Gravity offers a beginner-friendly solution for those looking to get into composting while still meeting the quality experts in the field seek.

Reencle’s latest kitchen-side composter has already been honored with the 2023 Red Dot Design Award in the “Household Appliances and Household Accessories” category. The device offers three sleek color options, Silver, Beige, and Green, and is available for purchase in the U.S. for $649 now.

