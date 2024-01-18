[CES 2024] SolosTranslate enables multilingual group communication in real-time

At CES 2024, Solos announced the expansion of SolosTranslate, a full-service translation platform, for Solos AirGo3 Smart Glasses. New operating modes, including Listen, Group, Text, and Present, will revolutionize group communication by enabling multiple languages to be used at one time, in various scenarios. SolosTranslate is built on Solos’ proprietary software platform and OpenAI’s ChatGPT for effective live translation — with the potential to transform international business and travel by fostering fast, efficient, and inclusive communication. The new modes will be demoed for the first time at a private suite in the Palazzo on January 10 at 5:30 pm, and AirGo3 will be on display for the rest of the show in Eureka Park, Booth #61251.

LISTEN Mode, ideal for one-on-one interactions, allows users to capture and translate speech from individuals directly in front of them. Solos translates the captured speech into the user’s preferred language and discreetly plays it back through the smart glasses, for an intuitive and private experience.

Mode, perfect for multi-person discussions, allows each participant to speak and listen in their preferred language. Users can initiate or join a group via QR code or web link, and can choose to wear AirGo3 or join using a smartphone, making it versatile and inclusive for all user preferences. TEXT Mode conveys translated messages in written form, allowing users to easily display the translated text to others for reading, or have the option to play back translated speech aloud.

Mode conveys translated messages in written form, allowing users to easily display the translated text to others for reading, or have the option to play back translated speech aloud. PRESENT Mode is designed for presentations, allowing the speaker wearing AirGo3 to deliver content in their language, which is then translated in real-time to the audience, in their chosen language, for both listening or text. During this mode, only the host (speaker) is active, which can be switched post-presentation to facilitate interactive Q & A or discussions in multiple languages.

With the addition of these new modes, users of AirGo3 will be able to speak to each other in group settings in multiple languages, like business meetings or international conventions, with no friction in communication. Even in the noisiest environments, Solos’ patented Whisper Technology delivers superior speech recognition and audio playback, making it ideal for speech translation, conversations with others, and the integrated AI.

Harnessing the power of integrated ChatGPT, international travel becomes effortless. Not only does the functionality break language barriers and connect people from diverse linguistic backgrounds, but it also allows AI to deliver insights on well-known tourist destinations and popular activities in any city (“I’m in front of the Mona Lisa, can you tell me more about this painting?” “What are the top places to visit in Austin, TX?”). Fostering cultural exchange, AirGo3 can also help with language learning and connecting with native speakers for practical and immersive learning experiences.

“AirGo3 was designed to continually innovate and adapt to what consumers are demanding. Part of that demand is for a reimagined mobile platform that allows us to communicate digitally, and in real-time, in a hands-free way that feels more natural,” says Kenny Cheung, Solos GM and President. “We received a lot of positive feedback on the experience with SolosTranslate when it was launched, and we wanted to expand its capability into a full-service translation platform, able to connect multiple people at one time, regardless of language, over voice or text. This has enormous potential for business, tourism, international conferences, and even emergency services.”

AirGo3, released in September, is powered by conversational AI through ChatGPT, and Smart Hinge™ technology that allows for prescription lenses and interchangeable front frame styles for fashion, sports, and everyday wear. AirGo3’s wearable AI platform combines the functionality of premium earbuds with fashionable eyewear and a voice assistant — in one convenient package that reimagines how we interact with the world and technology around us, allowing users to be hands-free.

Additional Features on AirGo3

SolosChat™ and SolosTranslate Powered by ChatGPT — SolosChat harnesses the power of AI and the most natural form of communication, voice. Within the Solos app, SolosChat allows users to ask questions and perform tasks by simply talking instead of pulling out a phone to text.

— clear and crisp audio with a volume of up to 100 decibels for music, podcasts, calls, and more. Dual-direction speakers with an open-ear design allow for situational awareness when on the go to prioritize safety. Whisper Messages and Whisper Events — have messages automatically read aloud from text, WhatsApp, iMessage, Teams, calendar events and more, as soon as they are received.

— have messages automatically read aloud from text, WhatsApp, iMessage, Teams, calendar events and more, as soon as they are received. Lenses & Prescriptions — Anti-blue lenses come standard on each pair of Solos frames, to ease digital eye strain. Light-adjusting photochromic lenses, polarized sunglasses lenses, and prescription lenses are also available.

— Anti-blue lenses come standard on each pair of Solos frames, to ease digital eye strain. Light-adjusting photochromic lenses, polarized sunglasses lenses, and prescription lenses are also available. SmartHinge™ Frames for Endless Customization — Interchangeable using USB Type C charging connectors that provide personalization options, front frames can be customized for every occasion—whether it’s for sports, fashion, the office, and more.

— Interchangeable using USB Type C charging connectors that provide personalization options, front frames can be customized for every occasion—whether it’s for sports, fashion, the office, and more. Solos Fitness Coach — A New Wearable Activity Monitor — short and effective guided stretches that can be performed anywhere, postural corrections, hydration reminders; track metrics like steps, cadence, and calories; guided exercises in categories like Core Training, Fast Walking, Running, and Interval Training

short and effective guided stretches that can be performed anywhere, postural corrections, hydration reminders; track metrics like steps, cadence, and calories; guided exercises in categories like Core Training, Fast Walking, Running, and Interval Training Lightweight and comfortable design for all-day wear, weighing only 30g.

IP67 waterproof level

AirGo3 Smart Glasses are available now in three different styles—Argon ($249-$299), Xeon ($199), and Helium ($199)—for sports, the sun, or daily wear, and offered in various colors on Solosglasses.

