New on Netflix January 19-25: Sofia Vergera is the savvy and ambitious Griselda

Happy New Year! Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 19-25th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 19-25th list is headlined by Sofia Vergara as the savvy and ambitious drug lord in the limited series Griselda.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in January. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Death’s Door: Become a crow who reaps souls. It’s a dead-end job, but when a thief steals your work, you set off on a sword-slashing quest to unearth death’s secrets.

GTA III – The Definitive Edition: You have the freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone. In this classic, the criminal underworld is at your fingertips. Do you have the guts to take it?

GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition: Take control of the streets. Return to your hometown to save your family and clear your name in this ’90s West Coast adventure

GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition: Welcome to the ’80s. In a neon-soaked tropical town brimming with excess and possibility, the price of betrayal is steep — it’s time to get revenge.

Word Trails: Connect scrambled letters to create words that fit into a crossword-style puzzle. Solve daily challenges as you level up in this relaxing brain game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in January but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective's maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

Delicious in Dungeon (NETFLIX ANIME): Dungeons, dragons… and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way.

Dusty Slay: Workin' Man (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Dusty Slay serves up his distinctive homespun humor on shirt-tucking, hipster coffee shops and country music mysteries in this stand-up special.

The Kitchen (NETFLIX FILM): Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London's most disadvantaged residents.

And now for the Netflix January 19-25th list:

January 19

Love is Blind: Sweden (NETFLIX SERIES) (new episodes): The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Single people with autism — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — search for the perfect partner in this dating docuseries.

Mi soledad tiene alas (NETFLIX FILM): With his estranged father's return, Dan's inner demons resurface, triggering a downward spiral. Can love save him from a tragic destiny?

Sixty Minutes (NETFLIX FILM): Desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he ditches a matchup to race to his daughter's birthday party.

January 20

Captivating the King (NETFLIX SERIES): Captivating the King draws the cruel love story between King Lee In, who is in danger of both royal and political power struggles, and Kang Hee Soo, who tries to seduce the King and get revenge, but gets seduced instead.

The Real World: Season 16 🇺🇸

Room 🇨🇦

January 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): From the ocean to the land, curious Kelp learns more about himself by going on fun-filled adventures with his unicorn friends and narwhal family.

January 23

Train to Busan 🇺🇸

January 24

Six Nations: Full Contact (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Round by round, match by match, the best teams in Europe battle it out to take home the trophy in the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

American Girl: Corinne Tan 🇺🇸

Queer Eye: Season 8 (NETFLIX SERIES): The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes — one emotional makeover at a time.

January 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4 🇺🇸

Griselda (NETFLIX SERIES): Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother."



Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes.

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (NETFLIX SERIES): The final installment of Kevin Smith's animated adult version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 19-25th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

