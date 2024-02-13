[NOW AVAILABLE] Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightdeck offers “ultimate universal HOTAS” experience

Last week, Turtle Beach announced a new premium combat HOTAS flight simulation controller called the VelocityOne Flightdeck. The latest Hands-On Throttle And Stick (HOTAS) flight simulation control system from the company is designed for Windows 10 & 11 PCs and “engineered to deliver full-spectrum dominance in flight and space combat games.”

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

UPDATED 02/12/24: The VelocityOne Flightdeck from Turtle Beach is now available from the Turtle Beach website and Amazon for $399.99.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The VelocityOne Flightdeck was inspired by jet fighter and advanced spacecraft controls. It includes 15 axes, 139 programmable functions, a Flight Touch Display, and an OLED Heads-Up Display that “deliver unprecedented levels of performance optimization and customization.”

“Like our prior VelocityOne accessories, VelocityOne Flightdeck delivers an unmatched contemporary flight simulation experience, this one offering combat pilots an abundance of customization options to stay in complete control, whether they’re engaged in a heated dogfight or exploring the furthest reaches of space. Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne accessories are already extremely popular with flight sim fans, and we’re delighted to continue expanding this product family with new and innovative products like the Flightdeck.” Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightdeck HOTAS flight simulation control system.

Key features of the VelocityOne Flightdeck, as per Turtle Beach, include:

Innovative Flight Touch Display: The world’s first Flight Touch Display combines real-time sim status indication with fully customizable input buttons. Pilots can add up to 39 extra button functions to their configuration and adjust product performance to fully immerse themselves into the sim experience. Plus, gamers can adjust the look and feel of every switch and control to suit their preferences.

The world’s first Flight Touch Display combines real-time sim status indication with fully customizable input buttons. Pilots can add up to 39 extra button functions to their configuration and adjust product performance to fully immerse themselves into the sim experience. Plus, gamers can adjust the look and feel of every switch and control to suit their preferences. Customizable OLED HUD: The full-color Heads-Up Display (HUD) provides access to diagnostics and performance adjustments, allowing pilots to effortlessly tweak their setup on-the-fly. Adjustment options include axis response curves, rudder lock, lighting adjustment, touchpad response, and Turtle Beach audio enhancements for any connected 3.5mm headset.

The full-color Heads-Up Display (HUD) provides access to diagnostics and performance adjustments, allowing pilots to effortlessly tweak their setup on-the-fly. Adjustment options include axis response curves, rudder lock, lighting adjustment, touchpad response, and Turtle Beach audio enhancements for any connected 3.5mm headset. Comprehensive, Complete Design: VelocityOne Flightdeck features a complete set of controls comprised of two individual USB-connected devices – enabling more controls to use in gaming’s favorite simulation titles.

VelocityOne Flightdeck features a complete set of controls comprised of two individual USB-connected devices – enabling more controls to use in gaming’s favorite simulation titles. Long-Lasting, Precise Hall-Effect Controls: Designed to deliver high-precision accuracy with durability that will stand-up to the most rigorous use, all main movement controls on the stick and throttle are built using non-contact hall-effect sensors.

Designed to deliver high-precision accuracy with durability that will stand-up to the most rigorous use, all main movement controls on the stick and throttle are built using non-contact hall-effect sensors. Combat-Ready Modular Stick: VelocityOne Flightdeck’s stick module is feature-packed with 49 programmable functions placed within easy reach, plus dual stage triggers, head mounted HAT switches, and multi-function fire buttons for instantaneous response when you need it. The stick includes a soft touch hand rest and adjustable height for universal comfort. It can also be removed from the base for easy storage when not in use, and for future additions to the Flightdeck system.

VelocityOne Flightdeck’s stick module is feature-packed with 49 programmable functions placed within easy reach, plus dual stage triggers, head mounted HAT switches, and multi-function fire buttons for instantaneous response when you need it. The stick includes a soft touch hand rest and adjustable height for universal comfort. It can also be removed from the base for easy storage when not in use, and for future additions to the Flightdeck system. 139 Programmable Buttons: Equipped with 139 programmable buttons within easy reach on the throttle & stick modules and built into the Flight Touch Display, VelocityOne Flightdeck provides endless customization options to suit every pilot’s preference.

Equipped with 139 programmable buttons within easy reach on the throttle & stick modules and built into the Flight Touch Display, VelocityOne Flightdeck provides endless customization options to suit every pilot’s preference. Adjustable Stick Height: Designed to accommodate all hand sizes, the height of the stick is fully adjustable to dial in the perfect fit.

Designed to accommodate all hand sizes, the height of the stick is fully adjustable to dial in the perfect fit. Pro-Aim™ Focus Mode: Turtle Beach’s exclusive Pro-Aim™ Focus Mode let’s pilot’s adjust main stick sensitivity for accurate enemy targeting and precise control of landings.

Turtle Beach’s exclusive Pro-Aim™ Focus Mode let’s pilot’s adjust main stick sensitivity for accurate enemy targeting and precise control of landings. 6th Gen Fighter Inspired Throttle Module: Pilots can choose between independent adjustment of two engines or lock each lever together for main thruster control. Each throttle lever is laden with additional controls, ideal for precise thrust alteration and mastery of engine and fuel systems.

Pilots can choose between independent adjustment of two engines or lock each lever together for main thruster control. Each throttle lever is laden with additional controls, ideal for precise thrust alteration and mastery of engine and fuel systems. Adjustable Throttle Detents: Customize haptic throttle detent response using the Flight Touch Display. Pilots can tune the exact reverse thrust, afterburner, or star drive actuation points to suit their preference or the game being played.

Customize haptic throttle detent response using the Flight Touch Display. Pilots can tune the exact reverse thrust, afterburner, or star drive actuation points to suit their preference or the game being played. Turtle Beach Audio Advantage: Connect any 3.5mm headset and take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio functions like Superhuman Hearing®, audio EQ modes, mic monitoring, and game and chat volume balance.

Connect any 3.5mm headset and take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio functions like Superhuman Hearing®, audio EQ modes, mic monitoring, and game and chat volume balance. Adjustable RGB Lighting: Whether playing in low light conditions or trying to match the color of your favorite aircraft, gamers have access to multiple RGB lighting zone adjustments. Pilots can adjust the RGB LEDs to their exact preference with additional effects available using the Flight Hangar companion app.

Whether playing in low light conditions or trying to match the color of your favorite aircraft, gamers have access to multiple RGB lighting zone adjustments. Pilots can adjust the RGB LEDs to their exact preference with additional effects available using the Flight Hangar companion app. Flight Hangar App: The Flight Hangar app provides ultimate access to product performance & customization features. Available for Windows PCs, pilots can create comprehensive configuration profiles for specific sim titles or aircraft, and then send those directly to the VelocityOne Flightdeck using its onboard memory. Plus, future firmware updates can be easily accomplished using the Flight Hangar app to ensure VelocityOne Flightdeck is running at peak performance.

Available for pre-order from the Turtle Beach website and Amazon for $399.99, the VelocityOne Flightdeck is set to launch on February 13, 2024 now available.

What do you think about the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightdeck HOTAS flight simulation control system? Will you be pre-ordering one? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.