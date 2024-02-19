Presidents’ Day deals are here, take a look at these hot ones

Presidents’ Day, which is officially George Washington’s birthday, is the day the United States honors those who have served as President of the United States. So what better way to celebrate our Presidential history than to purchase consumer goods and services at a discount! OK, I’m not sure how deals and celebrating Presidents’ Day connect, but let’s roll with it.
This list of Presidents’ Day deals is not exhaustive, this is just a taste of the deals that are out there. Please don’t hesitate to explore the sites we’re linking to as there may be deeper deals beyond the ones listed here. As always, these links are affiliate links and they help support the site. Prices are subject to change at any time, and pricing is accurate at the time of publishing.
2024 Presidents’ Day Deals
- TCL 98″ S5 4K UHD TV — Regular Price: $4,999, Sale Price: $1,999
- TCL 75″ Q6 4K QLED TV — Regular Price: $799, Sale Price: $699
- TCL 65″ Q6 4K QLED TV — Regular Price: $599, Sale Price: $499
- TCL 55″ Q7 4K QLED TV — Regular Price: $599, Sale Price: $499
- TCL 55″ Q6 4K QLED TV — Regular Price: $449, Sale Price: $319
- Samsung 77” S89C OLED 4K UHD — Regular Price: $3,599, Sale Price: $1,799
- LG 65″ Class C3 OLED 4K UHD — Regular Price: $2,099, Sale Price: $1,599
- Samsung 75” Class Q80C QLED 4K UHD — Regular Price: $1,899, Sale Price: $1,699
- Sony 65″ BRAVIA XR A75L OLED 4K UHD — Regular Price: $1,999, Sale Price: $1,499
- HP Envy 2-in-1 14″ Full-HD Laptop — Regular Price: $1,079, Sale Price: $649
- MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop Apple M1 chip — Regular Price: $999, Sale Price: $749
- MacBook Air 15″ Laptop M2 chip — Regular Price: $1,299, Sale Price: $999
- Samsung T7 Shield 2 TB External SSD — Regular Price: $219, Sale Price: $159
- Dell S2721NX 27″ IPS LED FHD Monitor — Regular Price: $189, Sale Price: $94
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — Save with various trade-ins and carrier offers, Sale Price: Varies
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 16″ 165Hz Gaming Laptop — Regular Price: $1,449, Sale Price: $1,049
- ASUS ROG Ally 7″ 120Hz FHD 1080p Gaming Handheld — Regular Price: $699, Sale Price: $599
- Samsung 990 PRO 2 TB Internal SSD PCle Gen 4×4 NVMe — Regular Price: $219, Sale Price: $169
- MSI Cyborg 15.6″ 144hz Gaming Laptop — Regular Price: $1099, Sale Price: $749
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14” 165Hz Gaming Laptop — Regular Price: $1,429, Sale Price: $879
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones — Regular Price: $329, Sale Price: $199
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones — Regular Price: $399, Sale Price: $299
- Apple AirPods Max Headphones: Regular Price: $549, Sale Price: $479
- HP Smart Tank 5000 Wireless All-in-One Printer — Regular Price: $249, Sale Price: $149
- SanDisk Extreme Portable 2 TB External SSD — Regular Price: $224, Sale Price: $159
- HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e Wireless All-In-One Printer — Regular Price: $289, Sale Price: $199
- Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1ch Soundbar — Regular Price: $399, Sale Price: $249
- Samsung Q-Series 9.1.4ch Wireless Soundbar — Regular Price: $1,399, Sale Price: $899
- LG 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — Regular Price: $449, Sale Price: $349
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 45 mm — Regular Price: $429, Sale Price: $379
