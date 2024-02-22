I ♡ Robots, starring Danny Trejo, drops first trailer

The movie scene these days is a mixed bag of, whatever the hell everything is right now. I’ve actually gotten a little tired of the movie scene the past few years, as most of what’s coming out of the major studios has been very good. That stagnation in the major studios has opened the door for other projects, like I ♡ Robots starring Danny Trejo.

Danny Trejo gained popularity from a few movies such as, From Dusk Till Dawn and Desperado. He’s been in a few other good films and I enjoy him as an actor. Now, he’s heading up this dystopian action movie with Franzi Schissler.

The trailer looks interesting, the story sounds interesting, but like any lower budget movie, it is the audience who will have the final say. Take a look at the trailer below and the press release after that.

Baby Monster Media, who showcased the film to EFM buyers in Berlin, have premiered the trailer for their new film I ♡ Robots starring internationally recognized action star Danny Trejo.

Filmed across Germany, Italy, and the U.S., I ♡ Robots takes place years after a robot apocalypse. Terra (Franzi Schissler) ventures away from her secluded compound and takes her loveable robot companion on an adventure to save what’s left of a dying world.

Director Justin Price is excited to share the engaging, fun project.

“Franzi is a bona fide action star, and filming and producing this with the collaboration of Europe and the US is a dream come true. Excited to show this Sci-fi action/comedy/adventure to buyers at EFM 2024,” said Price.

What do you think of Danny Trejo in I ♡ Robots? Please share your thoughts on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.

