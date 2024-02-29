New on Netflix March 1-7: Adam Sandler is a solitary astronaut in Spaceman

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between March 1 and 7th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in March if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 1-7th list which is headlined by Adam Sandler as an astronaut on a solitary research mission in Spaceman.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in March. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Pinball Masters: Channel your inner pinball wizard! Flip and tilt your way through themed tables featuring characters like Godzilla and Kong in this classic arcade game.

Rainbow Six Smol: Defuse bombs, free hostages and crush enemies in this unexpected spin on the “Rainbow Six” franchise. Assemble the best squad, save the (smol) world!

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in February but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Bad Dinosaurs (NETFLIX FAMILY): A lovably mischievous Tyrannosaurus family explores their amazing prehistoric world while having slapstick fun with the silly dinosaurs who live there.

And now for the Netflix March 1-7th list:

March 1

21 Bridges 🇺🇸

2012 🇺🇸

A Madea Family Funeral 🇺🇸

The Amazing Spider-Man 🇺🇸

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 🇺🇸

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NETFLIX SERIES): In a race against time to avoid a dismal fate, traveler Saro returns to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task.

Beverly Hills Ninja 🇺🇸

Blood & Water: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): Puleng and Fiks try to move on during their senior year, but the past pits them against each other when they discover that they’re still being targeted.

Bridesmaids 🇨🇦

The Cider House Rules 🇨🇦

Devil in a Blue Dress 🇺🇸

The Disaster Artist 🇺🇸

Dumb and Dumber 🇺🇸

Dune (1984) 🇨🇦

Fear 🇺🇸

Furies (NETFLIX SERIES): Seeking to avenge her father’s death, a young woman becomes entangled in the web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld.

The Gift 🇺🇸

Godzilla (2014) 🇺🇸

Grown Ups 🇨🇦

It (2017) 🇨🇦

The Jamie Foxx Show (Seasons 1-5) 🇺🇸

Love & Basketball 🇺🇸

Maamla Legal Hai (NETFLIX SERIES): Chaos collides with the letter of the law at District Court Patparganj, where quirky employees work to uphold justice — but not without a few objections.

Notting Hill 🇨🇦

Out of Africa 🇺🇸

Premonition 🇨🇦

The Ruins 🇨🇦

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES): Globe-trotting gourmand Phil Rosenthal samples and savors culinary delights from Dubai, Edinburgh, Kyoto and more in this warmly humorous series.

Strange but True 🇨🇦

S.W.A.T. 🇨🇦

Syndey White 🇨🇦

Tammy 🇺🇸

They/Them 🇨🇦

Think Like a Man 🇺🇸

Think Like a Man Too 🇺🇸

The Ugly Truth 🇨🇦

Underworld: Blood Wars 🇨🇦

Vampires 🇺🇸

Yesterday 🇺🇸

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (NETFLIX FILM): Through key testimonies, this documentary looks at a gang rape that took place during the 2016 San Fermín festival and sparked protests worldwide.

March 3

The Netflix Slam (NETFLIX LIVE EVENT): A live tennis exhibition match between the legend Rafael Nadal and the prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.

March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (NETFLIX FAMILY): Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers.

Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers. The Resident: Seasons 1-6 🇺🇸

March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (NETFLIX COMEDY): Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby hosts an extraordinary global comedy special. Curated by Gadsby, the show brings together a line-up of the world’s absolute funniest genderqueer comedians. Recorded at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre, the special features ALOK, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Asha Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha.

March 6

Burn After Reading 🇨🇦

Full Swing: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A shocking merger shakes up the golf world as the players prepare for the biennial Ryder Cup competition in Rome — and another tense year on the course.

March 7

The Gentlemen (NETFLIX SERIES): When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it’s home to an enormous weed empire — and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (NETFLIX FAMILY): Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon — and Poké Balls — they’ve never seen before!

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada March 1-7th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

