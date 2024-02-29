Razer Seiren V3 Chroma USB mic boasts stream reactive lighting and multi-function tap-to-mute

Razer is back with a pair of pro-grade USB mic for streamers: the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma with reactive lighting and the Seiren V3 Mini.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

While the Seiren V3 Chroma features stream-reactive lighting, both it and the smaller Seiren V3 Mini offer have a tap-to-mute sensor to make broadcasting even easier for streamers.

“We are thrilled to launch the Seiren V3 Chroma and Seiren V3 Mini, showcasing Razer merging top-tier audio quality with the dynamic flair of Razer Chroma RGB. These microphones are designed to cater to the multifaceted demands of modern content creators, offering unparalleled customization, control, and clarity that truly stands out.” Nick Bourne, Head of Razer’s Mobile, Console & Streaming Division

The Seiren V3 Chroma USB mic boasts a Supercardioid Condensor Mic that offers an exceptional level of detail, backed by a tighter pickup pattern that effectively minimizes background noise. The Multi-Function Tap-to-Mute Sensor allows users to control audio output including mute/unmute, adjust lighting, and toggle the microphone’s digital gain limiter or check mic monitoring levels with lighting indicators.

On the other hand, the Seiren V3 Mini USB Mic has a 14mm Condensor Mic and a smaller form factor. It also includes a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED indicator that provides instant control and feedback, onboard audio mixing via Razer Synapse, and an improved bit sampling rate for superior audio performance.

The new Razer Seiren V3 Chroma pro-grade USB microphone is now available for $129.99 at Razer.com and select retailers like Amazon. The Seiren V3 Mini retails for $59.99, also on Razer.com and Amazon.

