Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launching March 21

With over 50 million pre-registrations, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will officially launch worldwide on March 21, 2024, for both Android and iOS devices.

The game has been in a limited testing release for the past year or so, and Activision has gathered feedback, fixed bugs, and optimized the game to “make it one of the best games upon its worldwide launch.”

The mobile version of the popular battle royale game will include the Verdansk and Rebirth Island maps, allowing gamers to battle while on the go. In addition, gamers can jump into several multiplayer maps, including Shipment and Shoot House, as well as other Call of Duty game modes. Activision has also confirmed that your progress will be shared across console, PC, and mobile devices.

“Level up your weapons and XP no matter where you are. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile supports shared progression with the console and PC versions of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare III. Simply log in using your Activision ID, and most content acquired in Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone is seamlessly transferred and becomes continuously available between your games.” Call of Duty blog post

Those who pre-register will get access to the following rewards when the game launches:

The Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin

The M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints

The “Foe’s Flame” Vinyl

The “Dark Familiar” Emblem

If you haven’t pre-registered yet, you can still do so at callofduty.com/warzonemobile and cash in on the redeemable rewards mentioned above.

You can read more about the announcement on the Call of Duty website.

