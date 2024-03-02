2024 LG OLED evo and QNED availability and pricing announced

Looking for a new TV this year? LG has announced its 2024 OLED evo and QNED television availability and pricing, along with the SG10TY soundbar.

All the OLED evo and QNED models, along with the soundbar, will be available this month. Let’s check out what LG has to see about their latest offerings.

LG OLED evo G4 & C4 series

The 83″ LG OLED evo OLED83C4 TV.

Key features of the 2024 LG OLED evo lineup include:

New Screen Sizes: LG’s OLED evo G4 is now available in a new 97-inch size.

LG’s OLED evo G4 is now available in a new 97-inch size. AI-Powered Performance: LG’s newest OLED TVs come with upgraded AI upscaling utilizing precise pixel-level image analysis, to effectively sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry. The LG OLED evo G4 TVs are equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which provides a 70% improvement in graphic performance and a 30% faster processing speed compared to its predecessor.

LG’s newest OLED TVs come with upgraded AI upscaling utilizing precise pixel-level image analysis, to effectively sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry. The LG OLED evo G4 TVs are equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which provides a 70% improvement in graphic performance and a 30% faster processing speed compared to its predecessor. Gamer-Ready: The latest LG OLED TVs feature several gaming advantages including an impressive 4K 144Hz refresh rate and comprehensive HDMI 2.1 features. These TVs also come with Game Optimizer to let gamers easily switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres, and support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync.

The latest LG OLED TVs feature several gaming advantages including an impressive 4K 144Hz refresh rate and comprehensive HDMI 2.1 features. These TVs also come with Game Optimizer to let gamers easily switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres, and support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync. webOS Re:New program: LG is offering the latest webOS upgrade to existing LG Smart TV owners to give them an up-to-date TV experience for the next five years. This upgrade applies to the company’s 2022 OLED TV models and 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K models.

LG is offering the latest webOS upgrade to existing LG Smart TV owners to give them an up-to-date TV experience for the next five years. This upgrade applies to the company’s 2022 OLED TV models and 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K models. Immersive Audio, Unlocked: In addition to vibrant picture quality, AI Sound Pro offers richer and fuller audio while leveraging the built-in speakers’ virtual 11.1.2 surround sound to build the perfect viewing environment.

In addition to vibrant picture quality, AI Sound Pro offers richer and fuller audio while leveraging the built-in speakers’ virtual 11.1.2 surround sound to build the perfect viewing environment. Designed for Connectivity: LG’s “Sync to You, Open to All” vision expresses the company’s aim to create personalized experiences for every lifestyle, with products that are accessible to all. LG 2024 smart TVs with the latest webOS can interact with smart home devices supporting Matter, the universal standard for smart home IoT interoperability. These models also support Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built-in for improved compatibility with mobile devices.

OLED evo G4 series

Powered by the company’s latest AI processor with improved AI performance, these new additions to the OLED lineup deliver unparalleled viewing experiences with even more vibrant, lifelike picture quality. Now available in a new 97-inch size, LG OLED evo G4 TVs are equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which effectively enhances picture and audio quality. Designed exclusively for LG OLED TVs, the processor provides an improved graphics performance and processing speed compared to its predecessor, allowing users to find and choose what to watch fast and without lag.

The OLED evo G4 series takes brightness to new heights. LG’s Brightness Booster Max technology increases peak brightness by up to 150 percent, magnifying the glow of each pixel with Micro Lense Array technology.5 The result is luminous, high-contrast picture quality – even in well-lit rooms – that makes every detail gleam.

Pricing for the LG OLED evo G4 series includes:

OLED97G4WUA: 97-inch class, MSRP: $24,999

97-inch class, MSRP: $24,999 OLED83G4WUA: 83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal), MSRP: $6,499

83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal), MSRP: $6,499 OLED77G4WUA: 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal), $4,599

77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal), $4,599 OLED65G4WUA: 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal), $3,399

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal), $3,399 OLED55G4WUA: 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal), $2,599

OLED evo C4 series

The advanced LG OLED evo C4 series is better than ever. Powered by the next generation α9 AI Processor Gen7, the C4 provides a smooth, vivid picture no matter what you watch. Equipped with LG’s Brightness Boosting technology, the C4 magnifies each individual pixel for luminous quality that shines with every detail, even in well-lit rooms.

The LG OLED evo C4 features an upgraded ultra-slim design, blending into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When users are finished watching, the LG OLED evo C4 can blend into any space and display paintings, photos, and other content.

Pricing for the LG OLED evo C4 series includes:

OLED83C4PUA: 83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal), MSRP: $5,399

83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal), MSRP: $5,399 OLED77C4PUA: 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal), MSRP: $3,699

77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal), MSRP: $3,699 OLED65C4PUA: 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal), MSRP: $2,699

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal), MSRP: $2,699 OLED55C4PUA: 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal), MSRP: $1,999

55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal), MSRP: $1,999 OLED48C4PUA: 48-inch class (47.5 inches diagonal), MSRP: $1,599

48-inch class (47.5 inches diagonal), MSRP: $1,599 OLED42C4PUA: 42-inch class (42.1 inches diagonal), MSRP: $1,499

LG QNED LED and Mini-LED

The 65″ LG QNED LED 65QNED85T TV.

Highlights of the 2024 QNED and QNED Mini-LED TVs include:

AI-Powered Performance: LG’s 2024 QNED TVs are powered by the impressive α8 AI Processor, boasting a 1.3-fold increase in AI performance, 2.3-fold enhancement in graphic performance, and 1.6 times faster processing speed.

LG’s 2024 QNED TVs are powered by the impressive α8 AI Processor, boasting a 1.3-fold increase in AI performance, 2.3-fold enhancement in graphic performance, and 1.6 times faster processing speed. Screens for All: The 2024 QNED TV lineup is led by the ultra-large 98-inch blockbuster, a massive screen that promises an unforgettable, immersive viewing experience. The lineup includes a broad range of screen sizes, including 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch screens.

The 2024 QNED TV lineup is led by the ultra-large 98-inch blockbuster, a massive screen that promises an unforgettable, immersive viewing experience. The lineup includes a broad range of screen sizes, including 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch screens. Immersive Audio, Unlocked: In addition to vibrant picture quality, AI Sound Pro captivates viewers with the audio excellence of virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs’ built-in speakers. For a unified audio system, WOW Orchestra seamlessly integrates the LG Sound Bar and the TV’s speakers, resulting in a mesmerizing 3D sound experience.

LG QNED TVs feature Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology to deliver richer and more accurate colors for beautiful and hyper-realistic picture quality. Enhanced color reproduction heightens the visual depth for a more immersive and three-dimensional home entertainment experience. For realistic contrast, LG QNED Mini LED TVs utilize Precision Dimming technology to improve gradations and accurate backlight control for brighter colors and deeper blacks, while LG QNED TVs feature local dimming technology for sharp contrast and exceptional brightness. Additionally, the LG QNED Mini LED TV QNED90T model features Million Grey Scale to differentiate between shades of gray and show gradation with a 20-bit accuracy, resulting in immensely vibrant contrast.

Pricing for the LG QNED LED and Mini-LED TVs include:

QNED85T (QNED LED) 86QNED85TUA: 86-inch class (86.4 inches diagonal), MSRP: $2,799 75QNED85TUA: 75-inch class (75.1 inches diagonal), MSRP: $1,799 65QNED85TUA: 65-inch class (65.1 inches diagonal), MSRP: $1,299 55QNED85TUA: 55-inch class (55.2 inches diagonal), MSRP: $999 50QNED85TUA: 50-inch class (50 inches diagonal), MSRP: $849

QNED90T (QNED Mini LED) 86QNED90TUA: 86-inch class (86.4 inches diagonal), MSRP: $3,299 75QNED90TUA: 75-inch class (75.1 inches diagonal), MSRP: $2,299 65QNED90TUA: 65-inch class (65.1 inches diagonal)



LG SG10TY Soundbar

The LG SG10TY Soundbar.

Key features of the LG SG10TY Soundbar include:

Perfect Audio and Visual Companion : Connect WOWCAST to the SG10TY and an LG premium OLED TV to create a wireless home entertainment experience with no visible cables between the screen and the soundbar. The SG10TY’s thoughtful One Wall design flawlessly aligns with the width of LG OLED TVs, resulting in an impeccable visual match when paired with an ultra-thin OLED TV.

: Connect WOWCAST to the SG10TY and an LG premium OLED TV to create a wireless home entertainment experience with no visible cables between the screen and the soundbar. The SG10TY’s thoughtful One Wall design flawlessly aligns with the width of LG OLED TVs, resulting in an impeccable visual match when paired with an ultra-thin OLED TV. Premium Audio and 3D Sound: Immersive 3D Spatial Sound technology applies channel analysis through a 3D engine to create lifelike sound and a compelling sense of space.

Immersive 3D Spatial Sound technology applies channel analysis through a 3D engine to create lifelike sound and a compelling sense of space. Customized For Any Space: LG AI Room Calibration enhances audio performance by analyzing the environment of the room and adjusting the settings to fit the room. New for 2024, it can calibrate the audio of rear surround speakers, expanding audio immersion and installation flexibility.

The SG10TY serves as the perfect audio and visual companion to LG’s premium OLED TVs. With WOW Orchestra activated, the SG10TY and select LG TVs harness the full potential of their speakers to create an enlarged soundstage with improved width and height. Immersive 3D Spatial Sound technology applies channel analysis through a 3D engine to mesmerize listeners with lifelike sound and a compelling sense of space. What’s more, LG AI Room Calibration – a feature praised by both consumers and experts for its audio enhancement – rapidly analyses the environment of a room and adjusts the settings, enhancing the audio to harmonize with the room’s acoustics. New for 2024, the AI Room Calibration extends its capability to calibrate the audio of rear surround speakers, expanding audio immersion and offering more flexibility for installation.

The SG10TY Soundbar (MSRP $799) is now available for preorder thru March 17, 2024, exclusively at LG.com.

Promos

LG also has a couple of pre-order promos happening to help you get more value for your money:

Starting today through March 17, customers who pre-order either the LG OLED evo C4 series or G4 series via LG.com will qualify to receive a free LG Smart Cam, 5% back in membership rewards and a free installation. When bundled with select LG OLED evo C4 and G4 TVs, customers can get a 25% discount on LG’s latest compatible soundbars – the SG10TY and the SC9S.

Consumers who place a pre-order for either QNED TV via LG.com through March 17, 2024, will qualify to receive 5% back in membership rewards,1 free wall mounting or TV stand setup and a free LG Smart Cam.

Pre-orders placed at LG.com for the LG SG10TY Soundbar will be eligible for a 25% discount when bundled with a 55-, 65- or 77-inch LG G4 OLED evo TV.

What do you think about the pricing of the 2024 LG OLED evo and QNED television pricing? Are you going to be picking one up alongside the SG10TY soundbar? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.