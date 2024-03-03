Save up to $100 off the Legion Go this weekend!

Have you had your eye on the Lenovo Legion Go? Now’s the time to pick one up if you live in Canada or the U.S. as you can save up to $100 through the end of March 3rd!

We recently reviewed the Legion Go and still use it almost daily to play PC and Xbox Game Pass games on the go. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hard-core competitor, Legion Go embraces a new era of handheld gaming. With an immersive 8.8″ QHD+ display, 49.2Whr battery, and a stylish Shadow Black finish, Lenovo’s handheld gaming powerhouse pushes mobile performance limits as a portable PC.

As I said in my review of the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC:

“While not perfect, the Lenovo Legion Go handheld PC gaming console is off to a great start. With a crisp, large, 8.8-inch QHD+ display, gaming on the go is a treat due to that fact alone. Even though it is large, it has a solid build quality and feel, and is comfortable to hold — even over longer gaming sessions. The detachable controllers, with their Hall Effect sensor joysticks for smoother gameplay input, offer even more ways to play. Not only that, Lenovo took the innovative route and added a mode that turns one of the controllers into a mouse, giving gamers better control in FPS games. Users can also add a microSD card for extra storage, and Lenovo has also made the internal SSD drive upgradeable.

“Framerates do vary from game to game, but with the right optimizations and settings, most run acceptably enough given what’s under the hood. Sure, there are some other issues like a relatively short battery life, but nothing that one wouldn’t expect from a handheld gaming device that runs Windows 11 and PC games. What is promising though is that Lenovo has been releasing updates and keeping owners informed via a weekly update post on the forums, outlining what’s potentially in the pipeline for down the road.”

For U.S. customers, you can save $50 on your choice for the 512GB or 1TB models, bringing the price down to USD$649.99 and USD$699.99 respectively on the Lenovo and Amazon websites.

Canadian customers get a bigger discount of CAD$100, but only on the 512GB model, bringing the price down to CAD$799.

What do you think about the up to $100 discount on the Lenovo Legion Go? Are you going to be picking one up?