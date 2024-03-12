GameSir G8 Galileo review: My new favourite mobile game controller!

Due to the popularity of mobile gaming, there are plenty of game controllers for your smartphone now available. The latest even feature Hall Effect sensors and triggers for increased precision and durability thanks to magnetic technology that eliminates stick drift.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

Our GameSir G8 Galileo review looks at a mobile gaming controller with Hall Effect sticks and triggers, as well as a USB-C connection and full-sized grips. Read on for our full review and find out why it is my new favourite mobile controller and earned an Editor’s Choice award here at Techaeris.

The Quick Take

The GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller offers solid responsiveness with Hall Effect sensors and triggers for increased precision and durability thanks to magnetic technology that eliminates stick drift. The USB-C connection offers virtually no input lag while gaming, whether it be locally installed Android games or streaming through apps like Xbox Game Pass.

While I do appreciate the inclusion of Hall Effect technology, my favourite feature is the fuller-sized grips, making the controller way more comfortable and easier to use with my bigger hands. Not only that, with its familiar Xbox button layout, it really is the perfect controller for Xbox game streaming.

Specifications

The GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Compatibility: Compatible with most Android devices and iPhone 15 series, and we recommended to use G8 without a case or using the case within 1mm. GameSir App is only for Android systems, not for iOS.

Compatible with most Android devices and iPhone 15 series, and we recommended to use G8 without a case or using the case within 1mm. GameSir App is only for Android systems, not for iOS. Movable Type-C Port: The cutting-edge movable Type-C port guarantees a dependable connection to your gaming devices, delivering unmatched smoothness and reliability. Just plug in and immerse yourself in the game with unwavering confidence.

The cutting-edge movable Type-C port guarantees a dependable connection to your gaming devices, delivering unmatched smoothness and reliability. Just plug in and immerse yourself in the game with unwavering confidence. Hall Effect Joysticks/Hall Trigger: GameSir Hall Effect sensing sticks deliver 360° seamless pinpoint control, and provide the precision and durability that mobile gamers demand. The Hall Effect analog triggers offer unparalleled smoothness and responsiveness, giving you a competitive advantage in any game.

GameSir Hall Effect sensing sticks deliver 360° seamless pinpoint control, and provide the precision and durability that mobile gamers demand. The Hall Effect analog triggers offer unparalleled smoothness and responsiveness, giving you a competitive advantage in any game. Multi-Platforms & Supported Games: Play Xbox, PlayStation and PC games with support for Steam Link, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Amazon Luna. Supports all controller-supported games as Diablo Immortal, Minecraft, Fortnite, Genshin Impact, etc.

Play Xbox, PlayStation and PC games with support for Steam Link, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Amazon Luna. Supports all controller-supported games as Diablo Immortal, Minecraft, Fortnite, Genshin Impact, etc. Compatible Phone Size (without phone case): 110-185 mm in length; 13 mm or below in depth; Phone camera depth ≤ 5mm.

110-185 mm in length; 13 mm or below in depth; Phone camera depth ≤ 5mm. Requirements: Android 8.0 or above, iOS 14 or above, Type-C connection

Android 8.0 or above, iOS 14 or above, Type-C connection G8 Dimensions: 217*107*54 mm / 8.54*4.21*2.13 in

What’s in the box

GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller

Small Thumbstick

High Thumbstick

Round Thumbstick

User Manual

GamerSir Sticker

Thank you & After-sale Service Card

Certification

What’s included with the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller.

Design

Mobile game controllers come in two varieties: a full-sized controller with a phone clip or an expandable “Switch-style” controller in which you slide your phone. The GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller is a bit of both. It expands and your phone fits between the left and right controllers, but the controller halves are more traditional Xbox style than the typical slim and Switch style. This is a great thing if you have larger hands like me.

The GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller looks like an Xbox controller and a Super Nintendo had a baby, with the style being that of the Xbox controller but with a Super NES colour scheme. You’ll find a View button, left stick, D-Pad, Mode Indicator LED, Capture button, and M button on the left side. The right side is where you’ll find the Menu button, A/B/X/Y buttons, right stick, Connection Status Indicator LED, and Home Button.

The faceplate of each controller half does pop off as well (they are held in place magnetically) to allow you to swap out the thumbsticks with the additional small, high, and round thumbsticks that are also included.

A textured rubber surface with the GameSir logo in the middle between the controller halves. Jutting out of the right controller half is the USB-C connection port, which tilts up and down, making it even easier to insert your phone into it.

The front edge is where you’ll find the USB-C passthrough charging port and 3.5mm audio jack. On the top edge, you’ll find your typical right and left shoulder buttons and right and left triggers. On the back side of each controller half, you’ll also find an R4 and L4 button, both of which are programmable. The handles on the underside of each controller half are dimpled and provide a fairly comfortable surface to hold on to for extended periods.

The USB-C connector on the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller.

The build quality and material feel pretty similar to an actual Xbox controller and it is pretty sturdy when using it with a phone inserted into it. My only complaint, which holds for almost all USB-C mobile game controllers is that you’ll likely have to remove your phone case to use it unless you have an extremely thin case.

OK, so I do have another complaint. Unlike other GameSir mobile controllers I’ve reviewed in the past, this one didn’t come with a carrying case!

Ease of Use

Using the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller is super simple. Tilt your phone at an angle and catch the USB-C connector with the USB-C port on your device. Push your phone into the port while pulling the left grip. Lay your phone into the controller and let the left grip slide back into place against the top edge of your phone.

The Mode LED indicator should be green for Android. If not, hold the View + Menu buttons for 2 seconds to switch modes. Other button combinations include:

Hold M + LT/RT triggers for 2 seconds to enable/disable hair trigger

Hold M then press a button you wish to apply Turbo to (A/B/X/Y/LB/RB/LT/RT) or disable Turbo from

Hold M and A buttons for 3 seconds will interchange A <> B and X <> Y

Home + D-Pad up/down will increase/decrease volume through the headphone jack

Hold M + L4/R4 until Mode/Connection Status Indicator blinks white slowly then press a button you wish to map to LR/R4

You can also calibrate the sticks and triggers through a bit of a process that is laid out in the instruction guide.

The nice thing about the GameSir G8 is that you don’t need to install the software app to configure and use the controller.

Software

That said, there is a GameSir app that you can install to make things a bit easier. You will need to allow GameSir to find, connect to, and determine the relative position of nearby devices (presumably for their Bluetooth models). Disallowing won’t let you open the app at all.

Once you’ve launched the app, if a firmware update is available, you will be prompted to update it. There are five main icons across the bottom: Discover, Category, Devices, Help, and Store. To be honest, only the Devices and Help are overly useful. Discover and Category are very similar, allowing you to find new games to play. The Store category displays other GameSir products you can purchase.

The Devices section, however, shows your installed games (if compatible) and allows you to check your firmware, calibrate the controller, test the responsiveness of the joysticks and buttons, and switch layouts, map buttons, or adjust the stick and trigger sensitivity.

The GameSir app makes it easier to adjust button, stick, and trigger settings.

Performance

Not only is the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller one of the most comfortable smartphone controllers I’ve used, but it is also one of the most responsive. Sure, the USB-C connector all but eliminates wireless lag common in Bluetooth controllers but the Hall Effect joysticks and triggers offer up another level of repsonsivness. Aside from the small phone screen, I honestly felt like I was playing on a console or PC with the level of responsiveness and solid performance from the controller.

The inclusion of three extra thumbsticks — small, high, and round — allows you to customize your gaming preferences even further. Honestly, I have nothing to say negatively about the performance of this controller at all.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of $79.99, the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller is pricier than a regular controller for sure. However, with its USB-C connection and Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, it offers very responsive gaming on mobile devices — not to mention being one of the more comfortable mobile controllers I’ve used to date.

While it doesn’t include a case like most GameSir controllers I’ve reviewed in the past, it does include easily swappable additional thumbsticks, allowing gamers even more control over their playstyles.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller. The extra thumbsticks included with the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller. Top view of the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller. Bottom view of the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller. The bottom edge of the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller. The top edge of the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller. Side view of the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller. The D-Pad on the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller. The A/B/X/Y buttons on the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller. The USB-C connector on the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller. The GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller slides apart to fit most phones. The faceplates on the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller are removable to allow for joystick swapping. The faceplates on the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller are removable to allow for joystick swapping. The GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller with a Pixel 7 smartphone.

Wrap-up

The GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller is a solid choice for anyone looking for a mobile game controller for their Android or iOS device. Not only does it feature Hall Effect technology for smoother responsiveness, but it is also comfortable to use — especially for people with bigger hands.

My new favourite controller for gaming on my smartphone, it easily deserves an Editor’s Choice Award of 2024 here at Techaeris.