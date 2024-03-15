A new comic book series is about to drop from Todd McFarlane products and the Spawn Universe, Rat City. It’s been awhile since I’ve read anything Spawn-related, and a long time since I’ve purchased new comics, but Rat City looked interesting. Maybe it has potential?

So I do confess that I am pretty disconnected from the world of comics but I figured some of our audience might actually be interested in Rat City. Check out what the press release had to say below.

Rat City joins Spawn Universe

Award-winning writer Erica Schultz (The Deadliest Bouquet, Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood) will team up with artist Zé Carlos to send readers on a visually stunning ride through a dystopian futurescape in the new Spawn Universe series Rat City. This ongoing science-fiction infused series is set to launch in April from Image Comics/Todd McFarlane Productions.

Set nearly a hundred years in the future, the book explores a world ravaged by corruption and inequality and follows the gripping tale of former soldier Peter Cairn, known as ‘The Deviant.’ Unlike traditional HellSpawn, Peter’s transformation is not orchestrated by Hell itself, but instead by an unforeseen twist of fate, catalyzed by an unthinkable act from the original Spawn, Al Simmons himself.

Themes of loss, survival, and reinvention collide against the backdrop of a society divided between the privileged elite and the downtrodden masses. Through Peter’s eyes, readers will witness the harsh realities of a world where the line between right and wrong is blurred, and the consequences of one man’s actions ripple across an entire city.

“We wanted to tell a compelling story about a man whose life was turned upside down by circumstances beyond his control,” said Schultz. “Peter, and perhaps others like him, are collateral damage in Al Simmons’ war… we’ll see the consequences of that unending conflict.”

Accompanying Schultz’s riveting storytelling is Carlos’ artwork, which depicts the gritty streets of Rat City. Drawing inspiration from decades of sci-fi classics, Carlos creates a breathtakingly immersive landscape that serves as a character in its own right.

“Having other talented creators play within, and add to, the sandbox of Spawn’s history is always a pleasure to watch over. Erica is a highly sought-after talent as a writer, period. That she also brings along a female perspective is just an added bonus that will help flesh out some of these wonderful characters she has created. While artist Zé Carlos always delivers on bringing his skills to every project he works on… I’m glad this is his and Erica’s project right now!” said Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn and President of Image Comics. “This book is also set in the future, so there is no need to have read past record-setting Spawn titles. You can use this book as a jumping point—as my goal for Rat City and other upcoming new titles is to give readers as many different options as possible. This book I’d put in the sci-fi category.”

Longtime fans of the Spawn Universe and newcomers alike can look forward to this captivating tale of courage, redemption, and the enduring human spirit.

The debut issue of Rat City will be available at comic bookshops on Wednesday, April 10. The Final Order Cutoff deadline for comic shop retailers is Monday, March 18:

