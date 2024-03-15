CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Gaming Keyboard with hot-swappable MX2A switches now shipping

In August of last year, CHERRY announced the new MX2A switches for keyboards. In November the company released its first consumer keyboard featuring the new switches and now the first gaming keyboard to feature hot-swappable MX2A switches, the CHERRY XTRFY K5V2, is now available to order in black or transparent white.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The K5V2 Compact is a 65% keyboard with mechanical hot-swappable MX2A Red switches. With per-key customizable RGB lighting, the latest gaming keyboard supports macros and media control — all without the need for additional software. Constructed with a solid metal plate and double layers of sound-absorbing form, it ensures a high-quality, pleasant-sounding experience.

CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Compact Gaming Keyboard with hot-swappable MX2A switches.

Speed is of the essence with gaming keyboards and the CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 has 100 percent anti-ghosting, a polling rate of 1000 Hz, and Super Scan technology which scans each key every half a millisecond.

As for the switches themselves, the switch comes with precisely applied premium-grade lubricant and a new innovative spring design, the MX2A delivers smoother actuation and improved acoustics. The Red version of the switches has a linear characteristic and, thanks to the proven gold crosspoint contacts, offers enormous durability of more than 100 million actuations without any loss of quality.

Available in Black and Transparent White, the CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Gaming Keyboard retails for $139 and $149 respectively on Amazon. If you hurry, you can save a few dollars as both are listed at $129.99. Gamers can also custom build their K5V2 on the CHERRY XTRFY website.

Full features and specifications of the KV52 keyboard with hot-swappable MX2A switches include:

65% size

Ultra-customizable

Strip LED RGB illumination

Hot-swappable CHERRY MX2A Red switches

Super-scan technology for instant response

Pre-lubed PCB-mounted stabilizers

Double layers of sound-dampening foam

Model name: CX-K5V2-RGB-CPT

Available layouts: Nordic, US, UK, German and French

Illumination: Per-key customizable RGB strip LED

Keys: 68 (US 67)

Keycap material: Thick ABS

Key switches: Hot-swappable CHERRY MX2A Red

Stabilizers: PCB-mounted, pre-lubed

N-Key Rollover: Full

Anti-Ghosting: 100%

Polling rate: 1000 Hz

Special keys/shortcuts: LED settings, Macros, Media controls

Connection: USB plug-and-play

Cable length: 2 m braided, detachable USB-C to USB-A

Weight: 841 g

Size: 360 x 172 x 44 mm

Warranty: 2 years

In addition, the CHERRY XTRFY KV52 will be featured at the gamescom LAN from March 15 to 17 in Cologne, Germany. Gamers from all over the world will connect and play together on-site. The brand-new CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Compact Gaming Keyboard will also be there, and CHERRY XTRFY will equip the LAN event’s VIP gamers with the keyboard along with other high-quality peripherals.

We do have one on hand so if you’re interested in how this keyboard performs, be sure to check back soon for our full review!

What do you think about the CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Gaming Keyboard with its hot-swappable MX2A switches? Are you going to be ordering one? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.