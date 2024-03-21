World Backup Day: Synology is giving away a NAS

We have a day for literally everything now. I’m not sure how we got to this point, but here we are. March 31st is World Backup Day, in which users are encouraged to back up their data for security and safety. It is important to remember to back up your data, especially sensitive and sentimental data that you would be horrified to lose.

World Backup Day

This is what the WBD website says about this day and why it’s critical to back your files and information up.

What is a backup? A backup is a copy of all your critical files — for example, your family photos, home videos, documents, and emails. Instead of storing it all in one place (like your computer or smartphone), you keep a copy of everything somewhere safe.

A backup is a copy of all your critical files — for example, your family photos, home videos, documents, and emails. Instead of storing it all in one place (like your computer or smartphone), you keep a copy of everything somewhere safe.

Losing your files is way more common than you'd think. One small accident or failure could destroy all the essential stuff you care about.

Losing your files is way more common than you’d think. One small accident or failure could destroy all the essential stuff you care about. 21% of people have never made a backup

113 phones lost or stolen every minute

29% of data loss cases are caused accidentally

30% of all computers are already infected with malware

How do I do this? We’re already well on our way, but now it’s time to actually take action. Get started today with one of the solutions below to better protect your data!

We're already well on our way, but now it's time to actually take action. Get started today with one of the solutions below to better protect your data!

Go through the steps on the WBD website and read how you can easily secure your files via backups and how you can improve the security per device and solution. March 31st is WorldBackupDay: the day to prevent data loss!

Go through the steps on the WBD website and read how you can easily secure your files via backups and how you can improve the security per device and solution. March 31st is WorldBackupDay: the day to prevent data loss! Find out more on the World Backup Day website HERE.

Synology Giveaway

Synology is jumping in to give a lucky user their own NAS so they can secure their essential files and memories for good. The company wrote on X.

“Want to win a new Synology NAS? To celebrate the upcoming #WorldBackupDay, we’re hosting a giveaway. To enter, all you have to do is visit the contest page and enter a tip about backing up your data. Contest ends on March 31st, enter to win!”

For a simple and reasonably priced back up solution, check out Synology’s BeeStation. This small 4TB device is easy to set up and easy to use, perfect for the non-techie.

