The 2024 Dell Inspiron laptop lineup was announced back at CES 2024. The XPS line was also announced, and that lineup was put on sale back in February. Now, Dell has announced that its 2023 Dell Inspiron laptops are now available for you to purchase at will.

This new lineup has seen a bit of a refresh, and some in our audience may be keen in looking at this lineup over the more expensive XPS lineup. Here’s a brief summary of what to expect. Here’s what Dell had to say about the new line.

2024 Dell Inspiron Laptops

The latest Inspiron line is versatile and is the ideal everyday laptop. Whether you are looking for the classic clamshell design or a shapeshifting 2-in-1, this portfolio is sure to meet individual multitasking needs, from streaming your favorite shows to bringing creative projects to life. You can also choose from AI-enabled options to elevate your craft even further.

16 and 14 2-in-1

16 2-in-1 pictured

Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (starting at $1,499.99) and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (starting at $649.99): The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with AI-enabled features and optional built-in Intel® Arc™ graphics. The spacious display heightens productivity and multitasking, with an optional QHD+ Mini-LED display with 90Hz refresh rate that’s ideal for creators and students. The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is available in Ice Blue and Midnight Blue.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has two options of processors, featuring Intel® Core™ processors (available in Ice Blue) or AMD Ryzen™ 8040 Series processors (available in both Ice Blue and Midnight Blue). This versatile and light device is ideal for those who want to seamlessly switch from projects to entertainment, regardless of where they might go.

Both devices feature a 360-hinge, offering four different modes to meet various needs. Key features include a 16:10 aspect ratio, ComfortView and ComfortView Plus, and an optional active pen that offers consumers a natural and accurate writing experience.

16 Plus and 14 Plus

14 Plus pictured here, 16 Plus pictured in the featured image

Inspiron 16 Plus (starting at $1,099.99) and Inspiron 14 Plus (starting at $999.99): Available in Ice Blue, Inspiron 16 Plus features Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with integrated AI, built-in AI Intel® Arc™ Graphics, up to DDR5 memory and optional NVIDIA RTX Graphics (up to the GeForce RTX 4060) to level up your performance. And with the spacious 16-inch display, you can view crisp video content with the 120Hz refresh rate on the optional 2.5K resolution display.

The Inspiron 14 Plus offers portability and reliable performance with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with integrated AI, built-in AI Intel® Arc™ Graphics, and up to DDR5 memory. Starting at only 3.5 pounds (1.59 kg), this laptop can keep up with your lifestyle with its outstanding battery life and ExpressCharge. The Inspiron 14 Plus is available in Ice Blue.

Inspiron 16 Plus, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (with AMD processor) feature Windows Studio Effects with AI-enabled video chat features to keep you in focus, conceal or soften your background and adjust your gaze to help you maintain eye contact.

