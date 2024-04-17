Our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. Coming to Tubi came back in April 2022, and we now have the Coming to Tubi May 2024 edition for you. Here comes Keanu Reeves as John Wick, and Tubi has the first three movies free to watch!

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi May 2024 highlights some new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service, so you can plan your month accordingly. Keanu Reeves is out for justice for his dog in John Wick.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi May 2024 edition! Now, let’s jump into the crazy world of John Wick with Keanu Reeves.

Tubi Originals

Keanu Reeves comes to Tubi May 2024 as John Wick

Action

War of the Worlds: Extinction — When a rogue general from the planet Emios attacks Earth, a team of archeologists must track down an ancient artifact that can prevent extinction. 5/24

Documentary

TMZ No BS: Hollywood Brawlers — TMZ explores the notable moments in pop culture when celebrities engage in physical altercations, both among themselves and the public. 5/13

Most Famous Murder: The O.J. Simpson Trial — Following O.J. Simpson's passing, revisit one of the most famous murders and trials in U.S. history that split America across racial lines. 5/29

Horror

Killer Body Count — Mistaken as a sex addict by her dad, Cami is sent off to a remote religious treatment center where the other kids are being hunted by a killer. 5/17

Thriller

Gossip To Die For — Under the public eye, a troubled detective races to solve a series of high-profile murders that are “predicted” when published online. 5/3

Deadly Invitations — An influencer comes across a VIP party invite not meant for her and dives headfirst into the side of the industry where secrets are worth killing for. 5/9

Invasive — A young woman secretly residing in a billionaire's lavish mansion stumbles upon dark secrets, sparking a desperate fight for survival. 5/10

Deadbolt — Seeking a fresh start, a young woman finds her sanity on the brink due to unexplained disappearances and chilling nocturnal echoes in her new home. 5/11

A Stranger's Child — Donna wakes up in the hospital with amnesia and a baby. At the same time, news breaks of a kidnapped baby, causing Donna to question if the baby is hers. 5/15

Coming to Tubi May 2024 — Keanu Reeves as John Wick and More

Keanu Reeves is John Wick

Action

“12 Rounds”

“12 Strong”

“American Assassin”

“Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)”

“Black Hawk Down”

“Drive Angry”

“Gone In 60 Seconds” — 5/15

“John Wick”

“John Wick 2”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

“Kill Bill: Volume 1”

“Kill Bill: Volume 2”

“Knight And Day”

“Live Free Or Die Hard”

“Rumble In The Bronx”

“Smokin’ Aces”

“Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li”

“Taken (2008)”

“Taken 3”

“Wanted”

Art House

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”

“Full Metal Jacket”

“Killer Joe”

“Joe”

“Menace II Society”

“Set It Off”

Black Cinema

“A Soldier’s Story”

“Abducted: The Carlina White Story”

“ATL”

“The Bernie Mac Show”

“Betty And Coretta”

“Empire”

“He Got Game”

“The Help (2011)”

“Johnson Family Vacation”

“Just Mercy”

“Keanu”

“Life”

“Money Talks (1997)”

“New Jack City

“Stomp The Yard”

“Stomp The Yard: Homecoming”

“Tyler Perry’s Acrimony”

“Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds”

“What’s Love Got To Do With It”

“Why Did I Get Married Too”

“Why Did I Get Married?”

“Woo”

Comedy

“30 Minutes Or Less”

“A Haunted House”

“A League Of Their Own (1992)”

“Beverly Hills Ninja”

“Big Daddy”

“Chick Fight”

“Chips (2017)”

“Code Name: The Cleaner”

“Employee Of The Month”

“Ghostbusters (2016)”

“Good Morning Vietnam”

“Groundhog Day”

“Here Comes The Boom”

“Jay And Silent Bob Reboot”

“Snakes On A Plane”

“The Frighteners”

“The Men Who Stare At Goats”

“The Wedding Ringer”

“The Whole Nine Yards”

“To Wong Foo.”

Keanu Reeves is John Wick

Documentary

“Believe”

“The 11th Hour”

“Whose Streets?”

Drama

“A Few Good Men”

“Beaches”

“Cool Hand Luke”

“Country Strong”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Heartbreak Ridge”

“Letters From Iwo Jima:

“Selena”

“The Glass Castle”

“The Green Mile”

“The Guardian”

“The Outsiders”

Horror

“Bones”

“Don’t Breathe”

“Lake Placid Vs. Anaconda”

“Pride And Prejudice And Zombies”

“Queen Of The Damned”

“Slither”

“Spawn”

“The Conjuring” – 5/8

“The Nun” – 5/6

“They Live”

“Underwater”

“Underworld (2003)”

Kids & Family

“Akeelah And The Bee”

“Baby Geniuses”

“How To Train Your Dragon 2”

“Jack”

“Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog”

“The Little Rascals”

“The Little Rascals Save The Day”

“The Longshots “

“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”

Romance

“Coyote Ugly”

“Groundhog Day”

“The Perks Of Being A Wallflower”

“While You Were Sleeping”

“Two Lovers And A Bear”

Keanu Reeves is John Wick

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“Aquaman”

“Geostorm”

“Mortal Kombat”

“Mortal Kombat: Annihilation”

“Pacific Rim”

“Pride + Prejudice + Zombies”

“Spawn”

“The Day The Earth Stood Still”

“The Fifth Element”

“Tremors (Series)”

Thriller

“16 Blocks”

“Cleaner”

“Don’t Say A Word”

“Escaping The Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story”

“Side Effects”

“Striptease”

“Takers (2010)”

“The Hand That Rocks The Cradle”

“The Surprise Visit”

“Thunderheart”

“The Tourist”

“Tyler Perry’s Acrimony”

“U-Turn”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Western

“American Outlaws”

“Buck And The Preacher”

“Cahill, U.S. Marshal”

“Chisum”

“Dances With Wolves”

“Silverado”

“The Kid (2019)”

What do you think of Keanu Reeves in John Wick? What do you think of what’s coming to Tubi in May? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



