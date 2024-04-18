If you’re a gamer that’s been looking for a gaming laptop larger than 15″ but also not as crazy as 18″, then the HP OMEN 17 gaming laptop might tickle your wallet. The new OMEN 17 gaming laptop is engineered to meet the demands of gamers who prefer bigger screens and wear many hats – whether it be as a content creator or even a student.

HP not only announced the new HP OMEN 17 gaming laptop, but it also announced a pair of new HyperX peripherals. The new peripherals include the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse and the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds 2. Here’s what we know about the new gaming gear.

HP OMEN 17 Gaming Laptop and HyperX

HP OMEN 17 gaming laptop

OMEN 17

Immersive visuals: With its large 17.3-inch optional QHD display, refresh rate of 48-240 Hz VRR, rapid 3 ms response time, and IPS display technology, this laptop delivers quick and responsive gameplay with crystal-clear detail.

AI enabled: The first OMEN gaming laptop equipped with a dedicated Copilot key for quick launch, this laptop benefits from an AI-drive OMEN camera & voice enhancer for a superb audio/ video experience. Exclusive to HP, meetings or lecture notes never need to be an issue with Otter.ai record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes.

Cool and customizable: OMEN Tempest Cooling keeps the laptop cool even during intense play with three-side venting and dual 12V fans. Personalize the device with RGB keyboard lighting via OMEN Gaming Hub’s Light Studio to express a unique style.

Performance-driven design: The robust large screen laptop includes up to AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS NPU delivering outstanding performance for demanding games and applications and includes up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU enabling stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.

Expertly tuned audio by HyperX: Sound performance is custom tuned for clarity and spectral balance to ensure that subtle details are not overshadowed by louder sounds.

HyperX

Enhance your gaming laptop with these peripherals.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse: Powered by a single AAA battery, and weighing only 70 grams, this mouse can game via a high speed 2.4 GHz connection for up to 100 hours or Bluetooth mode for an even longer battery life. With a HyperX Custom Core Sensor, it’s capable of up to 12,000 DPI and TTC Gold switches with a lifespan of up to 20 million clicks for gaming reliability when you need it most.

HyperX Cloud MIX ™ Buds 2: These earbuds are designed to elevate your gaming and audio experience anywhere, anytime. Its ultra-low latency dongle provides a lag-free connection for seamless gaming on multiple platforms. Its Bluetooth® 5.3 LE Audio technology offers enhanced audio quality, longer battery life, and a more stable wireless connection. The hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature blocks outside disruptions to remain focused on the game.

