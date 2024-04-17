Samsung flash drives are one of the company’s bread and butter small devices. The company has been doing storage for consumers for years and is one of the more trusted brands. Now, you can get the Bar and Fit Plus Samsung flash drives in some new flavors.

The company has announced a new 512GB capacity for its BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB 3.2 Gen1 Flash Drives. The newest drives introduce more storage capacity to the lineup in the same designs, perfect for storing your favorite tunes, irreplaceable photos/videos, and important work or school documents. These USB flash drives will back up your data and save time thanks to their high capacity, quick speeds, wide device compatibility, and reliability. Here’s what the press release had to say about these new Samsung flash drives.

Samsung Flash Drives

New Samsung Flash Drives

“We recognize that professionals across the U.S. have more data storage needs than ever. That’s why we’re introducing a new size option within our cutting-edge BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB Flash Drive line-up, ensuring there is a storage solution for everyone,” said Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung. “The drives are also intentionally designed to fit your personal style – whether you prefer something sleek and modern or unassuming and traditional, you can always be plugged in.”

The 512GB options offer read speeds of up to 400 MB/s and write speeds up to 110 MB/s to ensure quick data transfers. With both USB flash drives, you can transfer a 3GB 4K UHD video file to your PC in 10 seconds. Plus, it’s extremely versatile thanks to its compatibility with any device that uses a USB 3.1 port, and it’s also backward compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. For easy use, they are compatible with operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux.

The stylish and minimalist design of the BAR Plus USB Flash Drive is a modern take on the classic USB flash drive. The sturdy metal body keeps your data safe, and the integrated key ring prevents accidental misplacement or loss. It’s perfect for laptops and tablets.

The compact and discreet FIT Plus USB Flash Drive is designed to plug in and stay in your device for a seamless and unobtrusive look. It's perfect for laptops, tablets, televisions, car audio systems, gaming consoles, and more.

Thanks to the durability of the Samsung BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB Flash Drives, files stay secure – and both are backed by Samsung five-proof protection. These USB Flash Drives can withstand water, temperatures, x-ray, drops, and magnetic impact. They also come with a five-year limited warranty.

The BAR Plus and FIT Plus 512GB USB Flash Drives will be available starting today on Samsung.com and select retailers.

BAR Plus USB Flash Drive in Titan Grey or Champagne Silver options 512GB ($79.99 MSRP)

FIT Plus USB Flash Drive 512GB ($79.99 MSRP)

To round out the USB flash drive family, Samsung will also introduce a USB Type-C 512GB flash drive later this year.

