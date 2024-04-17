Bigger is better! At least that’s what TV brands are going with in 2024. A new wave of 98″ and larger TVs have been hitting the market, and most of them are reasonably priced units. The new Samsung Crystal UHD 4K (Model: UN98DU9000F / UN98DU9000FXZA), is the newest 98″ TV to join the stable of beast TVs in Samsung’s lineup.

This big boy clocks in at an immense size but the price, for what you get, is reasonable, sitting at $3,999.99. There are other similar sized TVs from smaller brands that cost less, but Samsung has always been one of the most reliable home theater brands on the market.

The company claims the new Samsung Crystal UHD 4K delivers picture quality that’s specifically optimized for the big screen, along with true-to-life colors that make your favorite content come to life. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K

The new Samsung Crystal UHD 4K is a whale of a TV.

The Samsung 98” Class Crystal UHD (DU9000) is built with Supersize Picture Enhancer, which optimizes picture quality for the bigger screen. As screens get larger, so do their pixels – Supersize Picture Enhancer can increase sharpness and reduce visible noise across every scene. That means you can enjoy what you’re watching without any pixel distortion, even at the 98” size.

The Samsung Crystal UHD 4K is also designed with 4K upscaling, PurColor, and HDR – transforming all of your content into amazing 4K and offering an even wider spectrum of colors for what’s on-screen. Whether you’re bringing the cinematic magic of the movie theater directly into your home, cheering for your team during the big game, or even looking to be totally immersed in your favorite gaming titles. You’ll feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

With Motion Xcelerator2 and up to a 120Hz refresh rate, your gaming experience will be even smoother, too. The screen offers Game Bar built in, so you can easily change the screen ratio for your favorite gameplay, and try features like AI Auto Game Mode, Mini Map Auto Detection, and Virtual Aim Point.

“Just a few years ago, 65” TVs were considered ‘big.’ Today, people want even bigger screens. In fact, the number of 98” TVs sold across the industry has grown nearly 15 times since last year,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President of Home Entertainment, Samsung Electronics America.

“Not all large screens are created equal, though. With Samsung, you can count on leading picture quality with advanced connectivity built right in, plus added-value features like endless content with Gaming Hub1 or free entertainment with Samsung TV Plus. These stand-out features are available on Samsung ultra-large screens and at various price points – so you can shop with confidence for the TV that best fits your lifestyle.”

