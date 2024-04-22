Acer has always been one of the major computer company’s that has been on the recycling and e-waste train. Now, echoing this year’s Earth Day theme of “Planet vs. Plastics”, Acer has partnered with Plastic Bank and has pledged to collect and recycle at least 50 tons of plastic waste from the environment in 2024. The Canada-based social enterprise focuses on tackling the growing issues of plastic pollution by building recycling ecosystems and creating livelihood opportunities in vulnerable coastal areas.

Here’s what the rest of the company’s press release had to say about this partnership and program.

Acer’s Impact Program Partnership with Plastic Bank is projected to prevent the equivalent of more than 2.5 million plastic bottles from entering the oceans through the efforts of collection members in Southeast Asia. Members bring their collected plastic to Plastic Bank collection branches in exchange for the local market price of the gathered material. Members also receive bonuses that help provide additional income and access to social benefits, like meal vouchers, health insurance, and more.

Acer’s collaboration with Plastic Bank supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs include SDG 1 for no poverty, SDG 8 for decent work and economic growth, SDG 12 for responsible consumption and production, SDG 14 for life below water, and SDG 17 for partnership for the goals.

Acer’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals also include adapting 20-30% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic content in computers and displays by 2025 and working towards the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Acer has been making strides to incorporate PCR versions of the plastic types used in electronic consumer products with its eco-conscious Vero line.

It has reinforced its commitment to carbon neutrality with the launch of its first carbon-neutral PC, the Acer Aspire Vero 16, which debuted in December. 2023. Acer will continue to evolve with the industry and changing lifestyles by promoting innovative and eco-conscious solutions for the long-term sustainability of its operations and the environment.

