Cambridge Audio makes some incredible audiophile-grade devices and we love their gear, a lot. Now, the company has announced the CXA81 Mk II, which is an upgrade to the company’s award-winning CXA81 Mk stereo amplifier. The company has been around since 1968 and they’ve made it a point to adapt to technology and create new and better gear year-over-year.

Cambridge Audio says, the inspiration for the CXA81 Mk II came from the possibilities offered by the ESS ES9018K2M SABRE32 DAC (digital-to-analogue converter). This new DAC imbues the amplifier with reference-level capabilities and outstanding sonic resolution, whichever digital source you choose.

Further enhancing CXA81’s already acclaimed sonic performance, Cambridge’s engineering maestros have re-tuned and refined the sound – in the process introducing ten new premium components to the circuitry. The result is even greater clarity and musicality.

The classic combination of Class AB amplification and a chunky toroidal transformer offers superb musical detail with power to drive even demanding speakers. A mighty 80W per channel gives it complete authority over your music, to reveal every emotion and nuance contained within it.

RCA and XLR inputs for analogue sources are complemented by TOSLINK, Coaxial and USB Audio digital connections. Bluetooth aptX HD is also built in for high-quality wireless listening, making it beautifully simple to connect a Cambridge Audio Alva turntable, for instance.

The CXA81 Mk II Integrated Stereo Amplifier joins Cambridge’s recently launched CXN100 Network Player, a show-stopping replacement for the highly acclaimed CXN V2. The CX Series is rounded out by the CXC Compact Disc Transport to complete a hi-fi stack that will take your listening to new heights.

CXA81 Mk II Key Features and Specifications

New ESS ES9018K2M SABRE32 DAC for reference-level digital-to-analogue conversion

Enhanced sound with new premium components within the amplification circuitry

80 Watts per channel to drive even the most demanding speakers

Class AB amplification for balanced and efficient performance

TOSLINK, Coaxial & USB Audio digital inputs

Balanced XLR inputs for premium connection to the new CXN100 Network Player

Bluetooth aptX HD input to wirelessly connect devices such as the Alva TT V2 turntable

Designed, engineered and acoustically optimized at Cambridge Audio’s own London-based workshop, music venue and HQ, Melomania

POWER OUTPUT @ 8 OHMS 80W AMPLIFICATION Class AB DAC ESS SABRE ES9018K2M FREQUENCY RESPONSE <5Hz– 60kHz +/-1dB ANALOGUE RCA INPUTS 4 BALANCED XLR INPUT 1 TOSLINK INPUT 2 (16/24bit 32-96kHz) S/PDIF INPUT 1 (16/24bit 32-192kHz) ASYNCHRONOUS USB INPUT 1 (Audio profile 1.0/2.0 (default 2.0), up to 32bit 384kHz PCM, up to DSD256 or DoP256) BLUETOOTH INTEGRATED Yes (4.2 A2DP/AVRCP supporting up to aptX HD 24bit 48kHz) SPEAKER OUTPUTS A+B PREAMP OUTPUT Yes HEADPHONE OUTPUT 3.5mm SUBWOOFER OUTPUT Yes ROON TESTED Yes DSD PLAYBACK DSD256 PCM NATIVE PLAYBACK 16-24Bit RS232 CONTROL Yes THD (UNWEIGHTED) <0.002% 1kHz at 80% of rated power

<0.02% 20Hz – 20kHz at 80% of rated power INPUT SENSITIVITY Input A1-A4 (unbalanced) 370mV RMS INPUT IMPEDANCE Input A1 (balanced) 50 kOhm | Input A1-A4

(unbalanced) 43 kOhm POWER AMP DAMPING FACTOR >110 at 1kHz MAX POWER CONSUMPTION 750W STANDBY POWER CONSUMPTION <0.5W DIMENSIONS (W × H × D) 430 × 115 x 341mm (16.9 × 4.5 × 13.4″) WEIGHT 8.7kg (19.1lbs)

This new Cambridge Audio CXA81 Mk II amp will be available from May 2024 at cambridgeaudio.com and authorized retailers, priced at £999 / €1199 / $1199.

