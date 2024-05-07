Focal has always been one of the best headphone manufacturers on the planet. But the company has also been one to sell high-end and expensive headphones. So when they introduced the Focal Bathys, they made me even more of a fan. The Bathys were a less expensive ANC capable, and wireless pair of headphones that were on par with the likes of Apple, Bose, and Sony.

Now, Focal introduces Hadenys (ah den ees) and Azurys (ah zur ees), open- and closed-back headphones, making the purity of high-fidelity sound accessible to as many people as possible. Born from the French brand’s distinctive expertise in sound and made in France, these passive headphones combine patented speaker driver technologies, comfort and sophisticated aesthetics to deliver sensational listening, at home or on the go.

Focal Hadenys

These open-design, passive headphones are intended for use at home. They offer an enveloping sound experience, capturing every musical nuance with great richness. Inspired by The Hadean, an eon in which the Earth was first formed, their brown color evokes a return to source, giving the headphones an organic, timeless style. Added to this are patented Focal technologies and strong design codes, one of the brand’s signatures: honeycomb grilles, genuine leather and breathable woven fabric headband and yoke for even greater comfort and lightness. With Hadenys, listening at home is precise, dynamic and warm.

Focal Azurys

Azurys passive headphones have a closed architecture, which makes them suitable for use at home or on the go. They are aimed at all music enthusiasts and lovers who want to enjoy Focal sound through an accessible product. Featuring the same design and the same premium materials as Hadenys – genuine leather, woven fabric, aluminum, magnesium, etc. – Azurys stands out for its unique blueish hue, inspired by Azurite, a semi-precious stone of many virtues. This shade gives the headphones a unique, mesmerizing effect, highlighting their appealing aesthetics.

New Drivers

The Hadenys and Azurys headphones feature speaker drivers that are designed and crafted in France at Focal’s workshops in Saint-Étienne. These speaker drivers are the same as those found in the Bathys headphones, which were launched in October 2022 as the brand’s first wireless headphones with active noise-cancelling technology. The Bathys headphones have received worldwide acclaim for their exceptional performance. These 15/8″ (40mm) speaker drivers with aluminum/ magnesium ‘M’-shaped dome have been perfectly adjusted to fit these passive headphones and deliver detailed, warm and dynamic high-fidelity sound. Paying meticulous attention to every detail, Focal provides each set of headphones with a matching colored carrying case and necessary cables.

Pricing

Hadenys: $699 USD / $899 CAD / £599 / €699

Azurys: $549 USD / $699 CAD/ £470 / €549

