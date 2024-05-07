SanDisk Desk Drive offers faster external desktop storage

While cloud storage is abundant these days, some people still prefer to backup their files to a local hard drive. Over time, one can accumulate a lot of files (I have over 5TB of backed-up files myself). Unfortunately, many local storage solutions either operate on slower HDD storage technology or don’t have large enough SSD capacity for all your files.

The Western Digital SanDisk Desk Drive offers a solution that provides faster desktop storage and up to 8TB of storage space for all your offline backup needs. The key features of the latest SanDisk drive include:

Capacity – 4TB and 8TB capacities for photo and video collections, CAD files or 3D renders, large AI-generated files, music libraries, important documents, and more.

4TB and 8TB capacities for photo and video collections, CAD files or 3D renders, large AI-generated files, music libraries, important documents, and more. Performance – Faster content access for even the heaviest files like 8K videos, with read speeds up to 1,000 MB/s – up to 4x faster than a desktop HDD.

Faster content access for even the heaviest files like 8K videos, with read speeds up to 1,000 MB/s up to 4x faster than a desktop HDD. Backup – Quick photo, video and file backups with SSD speeds using Apple Time Machine or automatic backups with the included downloadable Acronis® True Image™ for Western Digital backup software.

Quick photo, video and file backups with SSD speeds using Apple Time Machine or automatic backups with the included downloadable Acronis® True Image™ for Western Digital backup software. Design – The compact, modern style, recognized as a 2024 Red Dot Design Award recipient, maximizes desk space and feels natural in any professional or home setting.

The compact, modern style, recognized as a 2024 Red Dot Design Award recipient, maximizes desk space and feels natural in any professional or home setting. Compatibility – Works with Windows® or macOS out of the box with exFAT formatting, using the included USB Type-CTM cable.

While not as fast as some of today’s SSD drives, read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s aren’t anything to sneeze at when compared to traditional HDD speeds.

“As digital content creation continues to soar, there is an increasing need for high-performing and high-capacity storage solutions to help manage and preserve it. Expanding our SSD portfolio is the first step in offering creators backup solutions that deliver the speed and flexibility they need to unlock their creativity. By next year, we expect to double the capacity of the SanDisk Desk Drive from 8TB to 16TB on a single desktop SSD.” Susan Park, Vice President, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital

As you can see, Western Digital is targeting content creatures and business professionals as well as tech enthusiasts who need faster high-capacity storage solutions. As for pricing and availability, the 4TB SanDisk Desk Drive (U.S. MSRP $379.99) and 8TB SanDisk Desk Drive (U.S. MSRP $699.99) are available now for purchase at the Western Digital Store and authorized SanDisk retailers, e-tailers, and distributors.

What do you think about the Western Digital SanDisk Desk Drive with up to 8TB of SSD storage? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.



