Fishman is a well-known maker of guitar pickups and other gear. I, personally, own a few guitars with Fishman pickups and I own an acoustic guitar effects modeler made by the company. The company just makes some great gear, and their Fluence pickups are among the best on the market.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After joining the Fluence artist roster last year, Fishman has announced the release of the Fluence Mick Thomson Signature Series pickup set, available today at dealers worldwide. Here is what the company’s press release had to say about this collaboration, and more on the pickups themselves.

Mick Thomson is known for being one of the driving forces of Slipknot, one of the biggest metal bands in the world. Unafraid of new technology and forging new paths, Mick has been exploring innovative and groundbreaking gear throughout his entire career.

Enter Fishman Fluence, with its ability to deliver the highest form of multiple voicings within the same pickup. Not only is Fluence technology able to deliver the greatest version of Mick’s signature tones, but his new pickup set encapsulates everything that he’s been searching for throughout his career. The wide array of tones available from this set spans the entire range of aggressive lead and rhythm tones to the purest rock tones, plus the addition of exceptional single coil capability.

The first voice in the bridge pickup is Mick’s signature tight, active bridge Humbucker tone, while Voice 2 delivers a refined hot and punchy passive Humbucker sound. A glassy, crystal-clear single coil tone is the third voice, giving the bridge pickup three distinct but musically complimentary voices.

The neck pickup features a Voice 1 that’s thick and fluid, and a Voice 2 that offers a sweet “vintage plus” passive Humbucker tone with added low mid-punch. Like the bridge Humbucker, the neck pickup incorporates a third voice that puts out vintage, but quiet, single coil neck tone.

To achieve the voicing that Mick needed, Fishman employed a new custom hybrid magnet design.

“My pickups were tuned in a studio and then tested on the road and then tuned a little bit more. The end result being both musical and face melting,” states Mick Thomson.

“Extra attention was given to the low mids to keep it big but tight. Voiced to cut through a mix, but never be shrill. Just could not be happier with how they turned out.”

The pickups are available as a 6-string set and come in a matte black nickel finish, personally chosen by Mick. Street price in the U.S. is $289.95 for the set.

