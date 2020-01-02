Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 2-9: “Lemon and Lime”

Happy New Year! Another year and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 2-9th event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in the 1958 Austin-Healey Sprite MkI! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, January 2nd, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on January 9th.

If you haven’t purchased the game yet, you can do so from the button below or play it through the Xbox Game Pass.

Festival Playlist/Winter Season

It’s winter again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Winter Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Epic 2017 Alpine A110. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Legendary Shelby Daytona.

As for the Horizon Winter Season, 50% completion will snag you the Rare 2018 Megane RS while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Legendary Classic Race Suit.

“Lemon and Lime” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon January 2-9th event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

Froggy Went A-Courting: Own and drive the low-cost bundle of fun that “a chap could keep in his bike shed” — the 1958 Austin-Healey Sprite MkI!

Own and drive the low-cost bundle of fun that “a chap could keep in his bike shed” — the 1958 Austin-Healey Sprite MkI! Channel the Spirit: Feel the wind in your hair and earn 5 Drafting Skills while racing with your A-H Sprite MkI.

Feel the wind in your hair and earn 5 Drafting Skills while racing with your A-H Sprite MkI. Old Blighty: Get the top down and take your A-H Sprite MkI out for a 10-mile (16.1km) drive. Fingers crossed for sunshine!

Get the top down and take your A-H Sprite MkI out for a 10-mile (16.1km) drive. Fingers crossed for sunshine! Ankle Biter: Zip through the countryside and score a total of 6 stars from Speed Zones with your A-H Sprite MkI.

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Bob’s Your Uncle: Earn 2 Awesome Skill Chains

Earn 2 Awesome Skill Chains Belgian Tourniquet: Combine Drafting and Pass Skills to earn 3 Slingshot Skills

Combine Drafting and Pass Skills to earn 3 Slingshot Skills Sensationalist: Earn 9 stars in total from PR Stunts

Earn 9 stars in total from PR Stunts Launch Control: Complete a Drag Strip event

Complete a Drag Strip event Make Haste: Win a Dirt Scramble event

Win a Dirt Scramble event Lean, Mean, Green Machine: Earn 3 Binman Skills

Earn 3 Binman Skills Hop, Skip n’ Jump: Earn 1 Kangaroo Skill

Winter #Forzathon January 2-9th Shop

The #Forzathon January 2-9th Shop has also been updated. Available this week are the Legendary 2008 Lamborghini Reventón, Legendary Ski Hat, Legendary Furry Boots, and Epic Warm Mittens clothing items. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 50 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

Winter Racing Championship

The #Forzathon January 2-9th event brings some new seasonal races and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the LEgendary Terradyne Gurkha, the Mercedes-Benz SL65 Forza Edition, the new Exclusive 2016 Renault Clio, the hard-to-find 2005 Lotus Elise, Shark Wellies clothing item, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] New Year New Me Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Legendary Terradyne Gurkha vehicle reward.

New Year New Me [Playground Games Seasonal] Winter Games Finish 1st as a team and win the Shark Wellies clothing reward

Winter Games [Horizon Seasonal] Less is Moor Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Mercedes-Benz SL65 Forza Edition vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Less is Moor [Horizon Seasonal] Renault Championship Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: New Exclusive 2016 Renault Clio vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Renault Championship [Horizonal Seasonal] Lakehurst Hogmanay Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find 2005 Lotus Elise vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Lakehurst Hogmanay [Seasonal PR Stunt] Aerodrome Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Aerodrome Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Lakeshore Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Lakeshore Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Northbound Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Northbound Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Railyard Cross Country Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Railyard Cross Country Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 17, Qualify to complete

What do you think about the “Lemon and Lime” Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 2-9th event and the new Winter Season? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.