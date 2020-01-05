[CES 2020] Flo by Moen release standalone water sensor, update apps

A burst pipe or other water leaks can cause serious damage in your house or business. There are a number of leak monitoring devices on the market, including one from Flo Technologies and Moen. Dubbed Flo by Moen, the two companies have just introduced a standalone water sensor, as well as updates to their AI and app.

The Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector can be placed anywhere in your house and will alert you should it detect moisture. While it won’t shut off your water, it will notify you of water in the area you place it, giving you time to check it out and prevent further damage. If you do have the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff, the Smart Water Detector can automatically trigger the shut-off feature to prevent further water damage.

The new device and updates Flo by Moen announced today include:

Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector: The all new Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector enables users to identify not only when, but also where water may be leaking in their home so they can get ahead of any possible damage. Users simply place the discreet 3.5” sensor in an attic, basement, laundry room or anywhere that is potentially vulnerable to water damage by environmental factors or fixture malfunctions. If the Smart Water Detector senses the presence of water, freezing temperatures or high humidity, it will notify users through a push notification from the Flo by Moen App.

For users of the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff, Flo is also releasing FloSense™ 2.0, an enhanced machine learning technology that uses AI and user feedback to better customize protection for each home. Placing an emphasis on convenience and customization, Flo by Moen users can toggle the new Sensitivity Slider Bar in the app to adjust the Smart Water Shutoff’s level of responsiveness to concerning water behavior in the home, or set their own custom parameters for responsiveness, enabling more control than ever before. New Flo by Moen App: The recently updated Flo by Moen App now gives users the ability to track multiple Flo by Moen devices, including the new Smart Water Detector, across one or multiple locations. This means users can now ensure water security in their permanent home, their vacation home, rental property and any other property where they use Flo by Moen devices – all from a single app. Additionally, with the reimagined Flo by Moen App, users can better utilize the learnings and data FloSense™ 2.0 provides and easily access and control their home’s water system right from their mobile device.

The new Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector is available for pre-order with an MSRP of US$49.99 each or $129.99 for three. The Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff is currently available for $499.99. In addition, both products are expected to launch in Canada this month.

What do you think about the Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector and the app updates?