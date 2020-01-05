[CES 2020] Lenovo’s first eGPU announced alongside new Legion gaming laptop, monitors, peripherals

After a bunch of pre-CES announcements a couple of days ago, Lenovo is announcing some new products in their Lenovo Legion gaming line-up, starting with their first-ever eGPU. Let’s jump right in and see what Lenovo has planned to kickstart your PC gaming this year.

Lenovo Legion BoostStation

The Lenovo Legion BoostStation eGPU.

While portable gaming laptops are gaining in popularity, it’s often impossible to upgrade their graphics cards. Not only that, the mobile graphics equivalent often slightly underperforms compared to their desktop counterparts. That’s where eGPUs come into play. With an eGPU, like the new Lenovo Legion BoostStation, gamers can connect their laptop to an externally enclosed desktop video card to boost their laptop’s graphic capabilities.

Supporting the heart-pounding graphics of both NVIDIA® GeForce® and AMD® Radeon, the Lenovo Legion BoostStation with aluminum build and cool transparent side panel is compact and fits on virtually any playing surface at just under 20lbs (9.07kg); it’s also 100 percent tool-free and allows for super-fast charging. Mixed-reality features (augmented or virtual reality) are supported with applicable specifications via the eGPU. Lenovo

Specifications of the BoostStation eGPU include:

Bundled Graphics Card Options NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 Super 8GB NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2070 Super 8GB NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2060 Super 8GB NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660Ti AMD Radeon RX5700XT

Graphic Card Dimension: 300mm (Power Pin on Rear) 320mm (Power Pin on Top) x 60mm x 150mm (Distance Between Top of PCIe Connector to Bottom of Card Locker)

300mm (Power Pin on Rear) 320mm (Power Pin on Top) x 60mm x 150mm (Distance Between Top of PCIe Connector to Bottom of Card Locker) Storage Slots: 1x 3.5” or 2.5” HDD or SATA SSD Slot, 2 x PCIe SSD

1x 3.5” or 2.5” HDD or SATA SSD Slot, 2 x PCIe SSD Power Supply: ATX w/ Up to 500W

ATX w/ Up to 500W Laptop Power Delivery: Up to 100 Watts via USB-C

Up to 100 Watts via USB-C Ports: 2x USB 3.1 (Gen 1), 1x USB 2.0, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x HDMI, 1x RJ45 Ethernet, 1x AC-in

2x USB 3.1 (Gen 1), 1x USB 2.0, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x HDMI, 1x RJ45 Ethernet, 1x AC-in VR Support: Supports VR (Based on VGA Card Configuration)

Supports VR (Based on VGA Card Configuration) Dimensions: 14.01” x 6.77” x 8.34” (365 x 172 x 212mm)

14.01” x 6.77” x 8.34” (365 x 172 x 212mm) Weight: 18.74lb (8.5kg)

Lenovo Legion Y740S

The Lenovo Legion Y740S.

As mentioned above, gaming laptops are gaining in popularity and Lenovo does make some decent options. The company is adding to its gaming laptop lineup with the new Lenovo Legion Y740S. With up to eight hours of battery life, the Y740S is the company’s thinnest and lightest gaming laptop to date.

With up to 10th Gen Intel® Core i9 processors, the Lenovo Legion Y740S has Q-Control allowing users to shift gears with a simple press of their Fn+Q keys. Jump into Performance Mode for higher frame rates, down-shift into Quiet Mode for better battery life to watch a movie or stay the course in Balance Mode for day-to-day usage. And don’t forget to custom-tune the PC’s gameplay experience with software from Lenovo Vantage for Gaming. Lenovo

With rear and side ports, the system is BoostStation eGPU ready.

Specifications of the Y740S gaming laptop include:

Processor: 10th Generation Intel® Core OS Windows 10 Pro Graphics Integrated and eGPU Support

10th Generation Intel® Core OS Windows 10 Pro Graphics Integrated and eGPU Support Memory: Up to 32GB DDR4

Up to 32GB DDR4 Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display 15.6” UHD (3840×2160) IPS (500nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB, Dolby

Vision) 15.6” FHD (1920×1080) IPS (300nits, 60Hz, 72% sRGB)

Battery: 60 Wh (Up to 8 hrs), Rapid Charge (

60 Wh (Up to 8 hrs), Rapid Charge ( I/O ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C (Thunderbolt, DP, USB 3.1, HDMI), 1x SD Card Reader (4-in-1), 1x Headphone Jack

2x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C (Thunderbolt, DP, USB 3.1, HDMI), 1x SD Card Reader (4-in-1), 1x Headphone Jack Audio: 2x 2W Dolby Atmos Speaker System for Gaming

2x 2W Dolby Atmos Speaker System for Gaming Networking: WiFi 802.11 AX, 2×2, Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 802.11 AX, 2×2, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions: 14.01” x 9.91” x 0.58” (356 x 251.8 x 14.9mm)

14.01” x 9.91” x 0.58” (356 x 251.8 x 14.9mm) Weight: 4.18lbs (1.9kg)

4.18lbs (1.9kg) Color & Materials: Iron Grey, Aluminum body

Iron Grey, Aluminum body Other: Backlit Legion TrueStrike keyboard, Fingerprint reader on power button

Lenovo Legion Gaming Monitors

Of course, a decent gaming monitor is essential to a great gaming experience. Lenovo is introducing three new gaming monitors, two of which are curved.

Y25-25 Gaming Monitor

The Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Gaming Monitor.

Stay focused on the game with the new Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Gaming Monitor with a 24.5-inch, Full HD IPS panel display built into the striking near-edgeless chassis. Crank up refresh rates all the way to 240Hz—more FPS means that more data flows between the GPU and monitor, helping to eliminate tearing in most multiplayer games boosted with AMD® Radeon FreeSync. The Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Gaming Monitor comes with anti-glare panel and up to 400 nits of brightness and is TÜV® Rheinland Eye Comfort Certified to reduce eye strain; its ergonomic stand enables a myriad of comfortable playing angles including, tilt, lift, pivot, and swivel, and VESA mount allows for on-wall display. Lenovo

Specifications of the Y25-25 Gaming Monitor include:

Panel Size: 24.5-inch

24.5-inch Panel Type: IPS, HDR, 3-side near-edgeless

IPS, HDR, 3-side near-edgeless Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Color Gamut: 99% Adobe sRGB

99% Adobe sRGB Brightness: 400 cd/m²

400 cd/m² Contrast (typical): 1000:1

1000:1 Refresh Rate: 240Hz

240Hz Response Time: 1ms

1ms Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.2, 1x Audio Out (3.5 mm), 4x USB 3.0

1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.2, 1x Audio Out (3.5 mm), 4x USB 3.0 Stand: Tilt, Lift, Swivel, and Pivot

G32qc Gaming Monitor

Whether it’s a social gamer who loves multiplayer team shooters and doesn’t take anything too seriously, or a hardcore competitive player, all types of gamers can enjoy every second of gameplay on the new 31.5-inch Lenovo G32qc Gaming Monitor with near-edgeless bezel QHD (2560 x 1440) screen resolution for clear visuals and superior picture quality. Catch every player movement with its wide viewing angle, high-screen brightness, excellent contrast ratio, and a 144Hz refresh rate. Offered in Raven Black hue, both curved gaming monitors are TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free Certified to help protect gamers’ eyesight during those uninterrupted sessions. They’re available with adjustable stands for ergonomic positioning, as well as a VESA mount if users prefer to affix their displays to the wall. Easy access to HDMI, DisplayPort, and audio out makes for seamless connectivity to gaming rigs for a better user experience. Lenovo

Specifications of the G32qc Gaming Monitor include:

Panel Size: 31.5-inch

31.5-inch Panel Type: VA, Anti-glare, 3-side near-edgeless

VA, Anti-glare, 3-side near-edgeless Curvature: 1500R

1500R Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Color Gamut: 72% Adobe sRGB

72% Adobe sRGB Brightness: 350 cd/m²

350 cd/m² Contrast: 3000:1

3000:1 Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Response Time: 4ms

4ms Sync Technology: AMD Radeon FreeSync

AMD Radeon FreeSync Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.2, 1x Audio Out (3.5mm)

1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.2, 1x Audio Out (3.5mm) Stand: Tilt, Lift

Tilt, Lift Dimensions: 10.23 x 18.28 x 27.89” (259.85 x 464.25 x 708.45mm)

10.23 x 18.28 x 27.89” (259.85 x 464.25 x 708.45mm) Weight: 16.97lbs (7.7kg)

G27q Gaming Monitor

Or, choose the heavy-duty yet compact 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution display on the Lenovo G27c Gaming Monitor—both monitors have a curvature of 1500R for complete game immersion. Engineered to be tear-free and stutter-free gameplay with AMD Radeon FreeSync5technology, the Lenovo G27c is capable of an amazingly high refresh rate of up to 165Hz, helping to rid gaming distractions such as choppy images,streaks, and motion blur. Offered in Raven Black hue, both curved gaming monitors are TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free Certified to help protect gamers’ eyesight during those uninterrupted sessions. They’re available with adjustable stands for ergonomic positioning, as well as a VESA mount if users prefer to affix their displays to the wall. Easy access to HDMI, DisplayPort, and audio out makes for seamless connectivity to gaming rigs for a better user experience. Lenovo

Specifications of the G27q Gaming Monitor include:

Panel Size: 27-inch

27-inch Panel Type: VA, Anti-glare, 3-side near-edgeless

VA, Anti-glare, 3-side near-edgeless Curvature: 1500R

1500R Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Color Gamut: 72% Adobe sRGB

72% Adobe sRGB Brightness: 350 cd/m²

350 cd/m² Contrast: 3000:1

3000:1 Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz Response Time: 4ms

4ms Sync Technology: AMD Radeon FreeSync

AMD Radeon FreeSync Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.2, 1x Audio Out (3.5mm)

1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.2, 1x Audio Out (3.5mm) Stand: Tilt, Lift

Tilt, Lift Dimensions: 9.24 x 19.31 x 24.09 inches (234.8 x 390.4 x 611.99 mm)

9.24 x 19.31 x 24.09 inches (234.8 x 390.4 x 611.99 mm) Weight: 13.45lbs (6.1kg)

Lenovo Legion Gaming Accessories

In addition to a good system and monitor, gaming is always better with quality gaming accessories. Lenovo is introducing two new gaming mice (one wireless) and a new gaming keyboard.

M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse.

Focus on the score and not the battery with its clever Rapid Charge USB-C port that allows for up to 10 hours of battery life with five minutes of charge and up to 200 hours of battery life when fully charged. More gameplay advantages of the wireless Lenovo Legion M600 mouse include a smart optical sensor (PixArt 3335) that can be used on multiple surfaces and is capable of reaction speeds as fast as 400 inches per second without skipping. Lenovo

Specifications of the M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse include:

Sensor Technology: Optical Pixart 3335

Optical Pixart 3335 Sensor Resolution: Up to 16,000 DPI

Up to 16,000 DPI Max. Moving Speed: 400 IPS

400 IPS Maximum Acceleration: 40 g

40 g USB Report Rate: 1000 Hz (1 ms)

1000 Hz (1 ms) Scroll Wheel: Up/Down

Up/Down Button Durability: Omron 50 Million Clicks (L/R buttons)

Omron 50 Million Clicks (L/R buttons) On-Board Memory: 1 Profile

1 Profile Programmable Buttons: 8

8 Connection: 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth or Wired by USB 2.0

2.4 GHz or Bluetooth or Wired by USB 2.0 Battery Capacity: 800 mAh

800 mAh Battery Life: Up to 200 Hours (with all lighting off)

Up to 200 Hours (with all lighting off) Rapid Charging: 3 Hrs. Charging to Full by USB-C / 5 mins, Charging for 10 Hrs. non-stop Use

3 Hrs. Charging to Full by USB-C / 5 mins, Charging for 10 Hrs. non-stop Use Backlight: 2-Zone Programmable RGB

2-Zone Programmable RGB Color: Black or Iron Grey

Black or Iron Grey Dimensions (W x L x H): 127 x 70 x 42mm (5″ x 2.76″ x1.65″)

127 x 70 x 42mm (5″ x 2.76″ x1.65″) Weight: Starting at 0.24 lb (110 g)

M300 RGB Gaming Mouse

The Lenovo Legion M300 RGB Gaming Mouse.

With a smarter design for right- or left-handed gamers, the new Lenovo Legion M300 RGB Gaming Mouse offers competitive performance that’s easy on the wallet, wrist, and grip—regardless if the gamer prefers the palm vs. ‘the claw’ grip. Play with the ultra-precision of up to 8,000 DPI with adjustable sensor tracking, solid 1000Hz polling rate, and appreciate

the mouse’s microswitches good for a lifetime of 10 million clicks for left and right buttons. Discover the customizable RGB LED backlighting on the Lenovo Legion logo7 and comfortable textured soft side-grips that stay dry even after long sessions—these are just a few more reasons why this new fully ambidextrous mouse will be a favorite accessory. Lenovo

Specifications of the M300 RGB Gaming Mouse include:

Sensor Technology: Optical Pixart 3325

Optical Pixart 3325 Sensor Resolution: Up to 8,000 DPI

Up to 8,000 DPI Max. Moving Speed: 100 IPS

100 IPS Maximum Acceleration: 20 g

20 g USB Report Rate: 1000 Hz (1 ms)

1000 Hz (1 ms) Scroll Wheel: Up/Down

Up/Down Button Durability: 10 Million Clicks (L/R buttons)

10 Million Clicks (L/R buttons) Programmable Buttons: 8

8 Connection: Wired by USB 2.0

Wired by USB 2.0 Backlight: 1 Zone Programmable RGB

1 Zone Programmable RGB Color: Black

Black Dimensions (W x L x H): 127 x 70 x 42mm (5″ x 2.76″ x 1.65″)

127 x 70 x 42mm (5″ x 2.76″ x 1.65″) Weight: Starting at 0.2 lb (90 g)

K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard

The Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard.

Play like the best for less with the light and full-size Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard with clean minimalist design, curved body, and customizable five-zone RGB illumination and lighting effects. Dominate with anti-ghosting and programmable 24-key rollover membrane that allows for simultaneous commands. Fully adaptable with programmable keys with great travel for up to 20 million keypresses for lifelong durability and with spill-resistant draining holes to keep the user protected—gamers won’t be able to keep their hands off the tactile feel of this new quiet keyboard. Lenovo

Specifications of the K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard include:

Keys: Programmable

Programmable Anti-Ghosting: Yes

Yes Roll-Over: 24 Keys

24 Keys Actuation Distance: 1.1 ± 0.5 mm

1.1 ± 0.5 mm Actuation Force: 55 ± 10 gf

55 ± 10 gf Total Travel Distance: 4.0 ± 0.2 mm

4.0 ± 0.2 mm Tilt Adjustable: 2.58° – 6.92°

2.58° – 6.92° Backlight: 16.8 Million Colors, 5 Zone, Programmable RGB

16.8 Million Colors, 5 Zone, Programmable RGB Interface: USB 2.0

USB 2.0 PC Systems (Ports): USB 2.0

USB 2.0 Color: Black

Black Dimensions (W x L x H): 456 x 165 x 34.5mm (17.95″ x 6.50″ x 1.36″)

456 x 165 x 34.5mm (17.95″ x 6.50″ x 1.36″) Weight: Starting at 2.25 lbs. (1020 g)

Starting at 2.25 lbs. (1020 g)

Pricing & Availability

The above Lenovo Legion gaming hardware and accessories will be available starting at the MSRP and dates listed below. NOTE: All prices are in USD and pricing and availability is subject to change.

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y740S starts at $1099.99 as a configure-to-order (CTO) offering, and Lenovo Legion BoostStation eGPU starts at $249.99 as a standalone accessory or option to bundle a NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. Both are expected to be available starting in May 2020.

The 25-inch Lenovo Legion Y25-25 gaming monitor will start at $319.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2020.

The 32-inch Lenovo G32qc Gaming Monitor will start at $319.99 and is expected to be available starting March 2020.

The 27-inch Lenovo G27c Gaming monitor will start at $219.99 and is expected to be available starting in March 2020.

The Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse will start at $79.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2020.

The Lenovo Legion M300 RGB Gaming Mouse will start at $29.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2020.

The Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard will start at $49.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2020.

In case you missed our previous Lenovo coverage, you can find it all on our Lenovo CES page. Be sure to check back often for the latest from Lenovo at CES 2020.

What do you think about the new Lenovo Legion gaming hardware and accessories? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and don’t forget to check out the rest of our CES 2020 coverage!