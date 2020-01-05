[CES 2020] HP introduces the sleek and premium Spectre 15 x360

All of the big dog PC makers are showcasing something at CES 2020 and that includes HP. The company is sometimes not as noticed as the other big PC makers but they continue to make some outstanding PC products like the all-new HP Spectre 15 x360. A brand new premium laptop experience designed to look great and perform even better.

HP often goes all out on its premium offerings and the Spectre 15 x360 is no different in this regard. The company has outfitted this laptop with some great features and specifications. We don’t have all of the details but what we do have is just below.

As the world’s most powerful 15-inch convertible, the HP Spectre 15 x360 delivers premium features and uncompromising performance in a small package. Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and powerful graphics, the device features an improved thermal design that disperses heat and increases airflow to boost performance – easily controlled by users via three modes in the HP Command Center. With the world’s first low-power 4K display, the HP Spectre 15 x360 has up to 17 hours of battery life. A Low Bluelight Certified device, it’s easy on the eyes in more ways than one. The HP Spectre 15 x360 creates amazing visuals with four-sided, nearly borderless 4K OLED with True Black HDR display. The device is also offered in two gorgeous, head-turning color combinations: Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe Accents or Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass Accents. It’s not just all about looks – the HP Spectre 15 x360 also sports quad HP speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen for an audio experience unlike any other. Ideal for every facet of daily life, from work or class to entertainment, the HP Spectre 15 x360 features an MPP 2.0 stylus for natural inking and longer battery life so every idea can come to life. HP

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced but the Spectre 15 x360 should land sometime this year for sure. I would expect pricing to be on the higher-end as this is a premium offering.

