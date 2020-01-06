[CES 2020] The Lenovo Ducati 5 laptop has an eye-catching design

CES 2020 is well underway with many brands showcasing and announcing devices before the official show opening. Lenovo is one of those brands and today they announced the all-new Lenovo Ducati 5 laptop. This is in partnership with the Italian motorcycle brand Ducati and is sure to make fans smile. Lenovo is Ducati’s key technology partner and it seemed only natural to team up on a Ducati branded laptop, sadly not available in North America.

The Lenovo Ducati 5 laptop is built for entertainment consumption and intended to be as fast as the bikes it represents. This premium 14-inch Windows 10 laptop has a lot of get-up-and-go and battery life up to 12-hours with Rapid Charge for speedy battery pit-stops. Under the hood users will discover fast responsiveness with up to 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processors, integrated graphics, and upwards-facing speakers and Dolby Audio for clearer sound without distortion.

Show off your specs when streaming races with lightning-fast WiFi 6 connectivity and the immersive clarity of the Lenovo Ducati 5’s 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display with razor-thin bezels for wide-angled viewing and in-plane switching (IPS) up to 300 nits bright.

Check out the cutting-edge USB-C port capable of fast transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps. Get optional white backlit keyboard and even more winning features including an integrated fingerprint reader in the power button supported by Windows Hello for faster login, HD webcam with an integrated privacy shutter, and supercharged memory (with 8 GB DDR4) and storage (1TB SSD PCIe).

Killer looks for sure!

The special edition 14-inch Lenovo Ducati 5 will start at €899.99 and will be available in select markets (not in North America) starting in April 2020. Check out more of the specifications below:

Processor: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1

Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 OS: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

8GB Storage: SSD PCIe M.2: Up to 1TB TLC

SSD PCIe M.2: Up to 1TB TLC Camera: 1MP HD 720P w/Mic (single and array)

1MP HD 720P w/Mic (single and array) Audio: 2×2-watt speakers with Dolby Audio, (User Facing)

2×2-watt speakers with Dolby Audio, (User Facing) Battery: Up to 12-hours

Up to 12-hours Display: 14’’ FHD IPS, (16:9) 300nits

14’’ FHD IPS, (16:9) 300nits I/O: x2 USB 3.1 USB Type-C PD 3.0+DP 1.2 HDMI 1.4b SD Card Reader AUX Port

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2 x 2 ax/ac/a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 2 x 2 ax/ac/a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1 Weight: 1.58kg (3.48lbs.)

1.58kg (3.48lbs.) Dimensions: (mm) : 321.7 x 211.8 x 19.1mm (12.6 x 8.3 x .75)

(mm) : 321.7 x 211.8 x 19.1mm (12.6 x 8.3 x .75) Other features: Privacy Shutter, Fingerprint reader (on power button)

