[CES 2020] Samsung’s new curved QLED gaming monitors include 1000R curvature

We’re here at CES and Samsung continues to impress with its announcements. The company has announced three new curved gaming monitors with a 1000R curvature. The flagship model, the Samsung G9, is a massive 49-inch beast.

“The new Odyssey portfolio proves that Samsung is continuing to drive innovation with industry-leading technology and design that allow gamers significantly better performance. Samsung’s new curved gaming monitor line-up has been completely redesigned to give gamers an entirely new and immersive experience.” Seog-gi Kim, Executive President of Visual Display Business

The front of Samsung’s massive G9 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor.

Starting off with the massive 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9. This gaming monitor is the first Dual Quad High-Definition (5120×1440) gaming monitor, has a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, peak brightness of 1000 cd/m², and an immersive 1000R curve. The back of the monitor has a futuristic glossy white hue to it. The stand attaches to the back of the monitor on an LED core that can shift through 52 colors and five different light effect options.

The back of Samsung’s Odyssey G7 gaming monitor.

Next up is the Odyssey G7 version, which comes in two different sizes — 27 or 32-inches. Both sizes feature the same performance as the G9 but with a more compact screen size. Both sizes feature a QHD (2560×1440) monitor, a 16:9 aspect ratio, an HDR600 VA panel, a peak brightness of 600 cd/m². As for the exterior, the colors will be matte black instead of white but the Odyssey G7 and the same color-changing core that remains static or dim during gameplay.

Samsung was definitely thinking about the needs of gamers when designing these monitors. There hasn’t been any word as to when these monitors will be available or how much they will cost, but you can expect to pay a pretty penny for any of the three sizes.

