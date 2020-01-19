Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm Series now available in Canada

First released back in October of last year in the U.S., the Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm series is now available in Canada. The latest smartwatch from the company features a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display with an all-in-one 3D glass screen, creating a wider, boundless display.

The watch is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset coupled with the Cortex-M7 processor for ultra-low power consumption for longer battery life. Depending on the features enabled, the 46mm Huawei Watch GT 2 can last for up to two weeks, with both the intelligent heart rate monitor and call notification functions on and weekly usage of up to 30 minutes of Bluetooth calls; up to 30 minutes of music playback; up to 90 minutes of exercise and using the scientific sleep mode at night. For users using the GPS sports mode, the 46mm series can last around 30 hours, more than enough to get you through the day.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Classic (left) and Sport 46mm Series smartwatches.

With 15 different sport modes, the Huawei Watch GT 2 also comes with a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, Huawei’s TruRelax stress monitor, step counter, calorie counter, and more. In addition, connecting to your smartphone via Bluetooth, the smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calls from up to 150 metres away. On-board storage also lets you store up to 500 songs in mp3 format for untethered workouts.

Specifications of the Watch GT 2 46mm series include:

Chipset: Huawei Kirin A1

Huawei Kirin A1 Display: 1.39 inch AMOLED 454 x 454 HD, the AMOLED touchscreen supports slide and touch gestures.

1.39 inch AMOLED 454 x 454 HD, the AMOLED touchscreen supports slide and touch gestures. Connectivity: Bluetooth: BT5.1, BLE / BR / EDR

Bluetooth: BT5.1, BLE / BR / EDR GPS: Supported

Supported Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Optical heart rate, Ambient light, Air pressure, Capacitive

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Optical heart rate, Ambient light, Air pressure, Capacitive Water resistance: 5ATM

5ATM Watch Case Colour: Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel, Titanium Grey Stainless Steel Material: Metal + Plastic

Buttons: Power button, function button

Power button, function button Watch Strap: Brown Leather Strap, Black Fluoroelastomer Strap

Brown Leather Strap, Black Fluoroelastomer Strap Colour: Matte Black, Pebble Brown

Matte Black, Pebble Brown Wrist coverage: 14 ~ 21 cm

14 ~ 21 cm Dimensions: 45.9 x 45.9 x 10.7 mm

45.9 x 45.9 x 10.7 mm Weight: Approximately 41 g (without the strap)

The Huawei Watch GT 2 retails for CA$299.99 (Sport) or $319.99 (Classic) and is available at Visions Electronics stores across the country.

