This Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90 Xbox One X could be yours

The Super Bowl is just around the corner and millions of people will be watching. This means your odds of winning this awesome looking Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90 Xbox One X is slim but still worth it. Xbox, EA Sports, and Nike are celebrating Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers with a limited-edition custom Xbox One X console, inspired by the special edition Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90.

The limited-edition Xbox One X features an all-white foundation with speckled red and blue details matching the outsole of the sneakers, representing the EA Sports logo and NFL shield. The iconic Nike swoosh and Madden NFL 20 title can be seen imprinted on the top of the console along with EA Sports infamous tagline, “It’s In The Game”, which is also featured on the shoes’ interchangeable laces. The console comes with two controllers, one red-themed controller, and one blue-themed controller, perfectly matching the design of the console and shoes.

Starting January 31 at 8:00 am PT through February 8 at 7:00 pm PT, fans will have the chance to win the console of sneakerhead dreams – all you need to do is retweet the Xbox contest tweet and include the hashtag #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes. One lucky winner will receive the special edition Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s, Nike x Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X console plus two custom controllers, and a copy of Madden NFL 20. Please see here for official rules.

Available in both men’s and women’s sizes, fans will also be able to unlock pairs of the Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s through a raffle at Nike Miami starting on Friday, January 31. For more information on the console or special edition Air Max 90s, visit Xbox Wire!

