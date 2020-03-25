Donate blood today at the American Red Cross

While we generally cover only technology and nerd related topics, every so often I like to stray away from that. In this case, it’s an important call to action, donate blood. That’s right, the American Red Cross is asking those who are able to donate blood. With the coronavirus pandemic happening right now, they are facing a shortage and they could use your help.

Here’s what the American Red Cross says about their current situation and why it is important for those who can, to donate blood:

Right now, the American Red Cross has an ongoing critical need for blood, platelet and AB plasma donations as uncertainties remain during this coronavirus pandemic. Blood drives continue to be canceled at an alarming rate and patients need a sufficient blood supply throughout the many weeks of this crisis and beyond. Healthy individuals are needed to schedule an appointment to give in the days and weeks ahead to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma. Giving blood is considered an essential community service. As part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued a shelter in place declarations. The Red Cross also urges organizations to maintain scheduled blood drives. Donating is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood or platelets. We have implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of our donors and staff. This blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients fighting cancer. One of the most important things you can do to ensure we don’t have another health care crisis on top of coronavirus is make an appointment to donate. American Red Cross

We know not everyone can donate blood and that’s why it is important for those who can do. Visit the American Red Cross website for more information and to find a location where you can safely donate blood to this cause.

If you’re one of our Canadian readers, you can donate blood through Candian Blood Services. Please visit their website to make sure you get the latest information and learn how to best go about donating.

