Infographic: Phishing and how to stay out of the phish net

Just a couple of decades ago, saying, “I’m not good with computers” was a great way to ensure you never had to take responsibility for learning new things. Today if you said that you would never have a job again. Computers are everywhere and they are used in every aspect of our lives, from work to school to leisure time. Along with the technology we depend on comes threats to that technology, and while antivirus software and anti-malware programs have been passively protecting us for years, it’s time for us to take a more active role in fighting cyber-attacks and phishing.

83% of people receive phishing emails, and 64% of businesses experience phishing attacks. It’s often difficult to spot phishing emails because hackers know that exploiting human emotions is much easier than finding a crack in a software program to exploit. Phishing emails are often about things that cause our brains to panic – healthcare open enrollment, legal action taken against us, and more. While two in three consumers have received such emails, one in three have actually been compromised from them.

72% of people report that protecting themselves against phishing attacks has gotten harder. Training people to spot phishing has never been more important. Directives to forward suspicious emails to the IT department aren’t always helpful – just 15% of forwarded emails are actually malicious, while many malicious emails are falling through the cracks.

Better training for employees is the key to stopping more phishing attacks than passive measures can alone. After training, give them feedback on how they are doing so they can learn how to improve even more. Give them the tools they need to be successful as the last line of defense in your company.

Learn more about the value of training employees to stop phishing attacks from the infographic below. Are you depending on the wrong measures to stop phishing attacks?

